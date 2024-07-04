PS5 Deals: The Best Sales From Amazon, EB Games, PS Store & More

Remember when no one could buy a PlayStation 5? We do. The good news is that it’s now pretty easy to find a console in stock, both online and in person. Even better, depending on where you look, you can pick up a PS5 with a discount deal.
If you’re looking to make the upgrade to a PS5, we’ve put together a short list of where you can pick up the console on sale, along with a few bargains for games and accessories. A few of the on-sale titles include recent releases like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Tekken 8. We’ll gladly take any alternative to the $125 price tag that’s found on a few AAA titles.
From consoles to games, controllers and a few other accessories, here are the best PS5 sales in Australia.
Table of contents
Best PlayStation 5 sales in Australia
Best PS5 console deals in Australia
While you can currently nab a deal for the disc and digital editions of the PS5 Slim, if we’re being honest, the discounts aren’t that impressive. Being able to save $50 is better than full-price, but we’ve seen better sale prices – some as recent as last month.
Here are the best deals going for the PlayStation 5 Slim:
- PlayStation 5 Silm Console – now $749.95 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 Silm Digital Console – now $645 (down from $679.95)
If these console deals aren’t decent enough for you, it’s worth mentioning that Amazon Prime Day kicks off later this month. While we don’t know if the PS5 consoles will be on sale during this event, judging by previous sale events, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.
Best PS5 game deals in Australia
Here are the best sales for PlayStation 5 games:
- Armoured Core VI: Fires of Rubicon – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $29 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – now $59 (down from $99)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (Ultimate Edition) – now $77 (down from $99.95)
- Dead Space – now $36 (down from $89.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $62.48 (down from $124.95)
- Diablo IV – now $57 (down from $109.95)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – now $28 (down from $39.95)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – now $69 (down from $99)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – now $69 (down from $119.95)
- Forspoken – now $9 (down from $19.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $25 (down from $59.95)
- Granblue Fantasy Relink Day (One Edition) – now $49 (down from $79)
- Guardians of The Galaxy – now $19 (down from $29.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $57 (down from $94.95)
- The Last of Us Part I: Remastered – now $77 (down from $124.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $62.48 (down from $124.95)
- Rise of the Ronin – now $88 (down from $124.95)
- Sand Land – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Sifu – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Ultimate Edition) – now $77 (down from $124.95)
- Spider-Man 2 – now $88 (down from $124.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $49 (down from $119.95)
- Tekken 8 – now $70 (down from $119.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $20 (down from $39.95)
Best PlayStation Store deals in Australia
Here are some of the best game deals available through the PlayStation Store:
- Batman: Arkham Collection – now $11.04 (down from $84.95)
- Digimon Survive – now $17.48 (down from $69.95)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Deluxe Edition) – now $86.06 (down from $122.95)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – now $11.98 (down from $29.95)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! – now $39.98 (down from $99.95)
- Mortal Kombat 1 (Premium Edition) – now $59.98 (down from $149.95)
- NieR: Automata (Game of the YoRHa Edition) – now $21.98 (down from $54.95)
- Persona 3 Reload – now $75.56 (down from $107.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Deluxe Edition) – now $69.97 (down from $139.95)
- System Shock – now $38.46 (down from $54.95)
Best PS5 controller and accessory deals in Australia
If you need a new PS5 controller, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to sales:
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Volcanic Red) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Sterling Silver) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Cobalt Blue) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage) – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Pulse Elite Wireless Headset – now $199 (down from $239.95)
- Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds – now $278 (down from $329.95)
If you play a lot of Gran Turismo 7, a few PS5-compatible racing wheels are also on sale. These deals include the Logitech G923, a racing wheel that offers an experience that matches its premium build. Here’s what we had to say about the G923 in our review:
“The controls are extremely responsive, with the dynamic Trueforce system making every race feel like a pulse-pounding struggle, particularly when you lose control of your car. Expect flailing limbs, frantic wheel turning and desperate braking if you’re on the more inexperienced side of things. As they say, practice makes perfect and you’ll need a lot to conquer the G923.”
- Logitech G923 Trueforce Sim Racing Wheel (PlayStation) – now $445 (down from $649.95)
- Logitech G923 Racing Wheel + Shifter + Racing Gloves – now $509 (down from $789.85)
- Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel (PlayStation) – now $369 (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G29 Racing Wheel + Shifter – now $419 (down from $639.90)
If you’re currently pushing up against your PS5’s internal storage capacity, you can also nab the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD with a heatsink for $313, down from $349. If you’re not sure how to upgrade your PS5’s storage, you can follow Kotaku Australia’s step-by-step guide here.
