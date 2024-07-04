PS5 Deals: The Best Sales From Amazon, EB Games, PS Store & More

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Remember when no one could buy a PlayStation 5? We do. The good news is that it’s now pretty easy to find a console in stock, both online and in person. Even better, depending on where you look, you can pick up a PS5 with a discount deal.

If you’re looking to make the upgrade to a PS5, we’ve put together a short list of where you can pick up the console on sale, along with a few bargains for games and accessories. A few of the on-sale titles include recent releases like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Tekken 8. We’ll gladly take any alternative to the $125 price tag that’s found on a few AAA titles.

From consoles to games, controllers and a few other accessories, here are the best PS5 sales in Australia.

Best PlayStation 5 sales in Australia

Best PS5 console deals in Australia

Image: Sony/Kotaku Australia

While you can currently nab a deal for the disc and digital editions of the PS5 Slim, if we’re being honest, the discounts aren’t that impressive. Being able to save $50 is better than full-price, but we’ve seen better sale prices – some as recent as last month.

Here are the best deals going for the PlayStation 5 Slim:

If these console deals aren’t decent enough for you, it’s worth mentioning that Amazon Prime Day kicks off later this month. While we don’t know if the PS5 consoles will be on sale during this event, judging by previous sale events, it’s certainly within the realm of possibility.

Best PS5 game deals in Australia

Image: Square Enix

Here are the best sales for PlayStation 5 games:

Best PlayStation Store deals in Australia

Image: Atlus

Here are some of the best game deals available through the PlayStation Store:

Best PS5 controller and accessory deals in Australia

Image: Sony/Kotaku Australia

If you need a new PS5 controller, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to sales:

If you play a lot of Gran Turismo 7, a few PS5-compatible racing wheels are also on sale. These deals include the Logitech G923, a racing wheel that offers an experience that matches its premium build. Here’s what we had to say about the G923 in our review:

“The controls are extremely responsive, with the dynamic Trueforce system making every race feel like a pulse-pounding struggle, particularly when you lose control of your car. Expect flailing limbs, frantic wheel turning and desperate braking if you’re on the more inexperienced side of things. As they say, practice makes perfect and you’ll need a lot to conquer the G923.”

If you’re currently pushing up against your PS5’s internal storage capacity, you can also nab the 2TB Samsung 980 Pro SSD with a heatsink for $313, down from $349. If you’re not sure how to upgrade your PS5’s storage, you can follow Kotaku Australia’s step-by-step guide here.

Image: Naughty Dog/Capcom/Insomniac Games