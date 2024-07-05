kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

Xbox Sales: The Best Deals From Target, EB Games, Amazon & More

Chris Neill Avatar
Chris Neill
Xbox Sales: The Best Deals From Target, EB Games, Amazon & More
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re looking to pick up the Xbox Series X or S, or you just want to add some cheap games to your growing shame pile, a sale certainly goes down a treat.

These game deals include titles like Persona 3 Reload, Tekken 8 and the recently released Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition. There’s also a range of Capcom-related deals running on the Xbox Store at the moment, so you can pick up some of the recent Resident Evil remakes, Dead Rising sequels and Monster Hunter titles for a bit cheaper than usual.

Here are the best Xbox sales for the Series X/S consoles, games and controllers.

Table of contents

Best Xbox sales in Australia

Best Xbox console deals in Australia

best xbox console sales australia
Image: Microsoft/Kotaku Australia

If you’re after a console with a disc drive, the cheapest price available for the Xbox Series X is $729, which is down from the usual price of $799.

You can also grab $50 off the starter bundle for the Xbox Series S (512GB), which includes the console plus three months of Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $56.95). While these aren’t necessarily the cheapest deals we’ve seen for these consoles, they’re better than no discount at all.

Best Xbox game deals in Australia

Image: Blizzard

If you’re after some cheap games, here are the best sales we could find for Xbox Series X:

Best Xbox Store deals in Australia

Image: Capcom

Here are some of the best game deals that are available through the Xbox Store:

Best Xbox controller and accessory deals in Australia

best xbox controller sales australia
Image: Microsoft/Kotaku Australia

If you’re after a new Xbox controller, you can find multiple colour variants on sale.

There’s also a range of deals available for Xbox-compatible racing wheels, which is good news if the only game series you play is Forza. These include up to 36 per cent off select bundles that come with a shifter peripheral and, depending on which set you get, a pair of driving gloves. These bundles are cheaper than the retail price of the racing wheels themselves, so you might as well drive away with a bargain.

If you’re after more gaming bargains, check out our roundups for the best PS5 deals and Nintendo Switch sales.

Image: Capcom/FromSoft/Bandai Namco

The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans

Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *