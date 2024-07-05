Xbox Sales: The Best Deals From Target, EB Games, Amazon & More

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Whether you’re looking to pick up the Xbox Series X or S, or you just want to add some cheap games to your growing shame pile, a sale certainly goes down a treat.

These game deals include titles like Persona 3 Reload, Tekken 8 and the recently released Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition. There’s also a range of Capcom-related deals running on the Xbox Store at the moment, so you can pick up some of the recent Resident Evil remakes, Dead Rising sequels and Monster Hunter titles for a bit cheaper than usual.

Here are the best Xbox sales for the Series X/S consoles, games and controllers.

Best Xbox sales in Australia

Best Xbox console deals in Australia

Image: Microsoft/Kotaku Australia

If you’re after a console with a disc drive, the cheapest price available for the Xbox Series X is $729, which is down from the usual price of $799.

You can also grab $50 off the starter bundle for the Xbox Series S (512GB), which includes the console plus three months of Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $56.95). While these aren’t necessarily the cheapest deals we’ve seen for these consoles, they’re better than no discount at all.

Best Xbox game deals in Australia

Image: Blizzard

If you’re after some cheap games, here are the best sales we could find for Xbox Series X:

Best Xbox Store deals in Australia

Image: Capcom

Here are some of the best game deals that are available through the Xbox Store:

Best Xbox controller and accessory deals in Australia

Image: Microsoft/Kotaku Australia

If you’re after a new Xbox controller, you can find multiple colour variants on sale.

There’s also a range of deals available for Xbox-compatible racing wheels, which is good news if the only game series you play is Forza. These include up to 36 per cent off select bundles that come with a shifter peripheral and, depending on which set you get, a pair of driving gloves. These bundles are cheaper than the retail price of the racing wheels themselves, so you might as well drive away with a bargain.

Image: Capcom/FromSoft/Bandai Namco