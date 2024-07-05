Xbox Sales: The Best Deals From Target, EB Games, Amazon & More

Whether you’re looking to pick up the Xbox Series X or S, or you just want to add some cheap games to your growing shame pile, a sale certainly goes down a treat.
These game deals include titles like Persona 3 Reload, Tekken 8 and the recently released Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition. There’s also a range of Capcom-related deals running on the Xbox Store at the moment, so you can pick up some of the recent Resident Evil remakes, Dead Rising sequels and Monster Hunter titles for a bit cheaper than usual.
Here are the best Xbox sales for the Series X/S consoles, games and controllers.
Table of contents
Best Xbox sales in Australia
Best Xbox console deals in Australia
If you’re after a console with a disc drive, the cheapest price available for the Xbox Series X is $729, which is down from the usual price of $799.
You can also grab $50 off the starter bundle for the Xbox Series S (512GB), which includes the console plus three months of Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $56.95). While these aren’t necessarily the cheapest deals we’ve seen for these consoles, they’re better than no discount at all.
- Xbox Series X Console (1TB) – now $729 (down from $799)
- Xbox Series S Starter Bundle (512GB) – now $459 (down from $499)
- Xbox Series S (1TB) – now $529 (down from $549)
Best Xbox game deals in Australia
If you’re after some cheap games, here are the best sales we could find for Xbox Series X:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – now $29 (down from $79.95)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – now $49 (down from $89)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – now $59 (down from $99)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition – now $74 (down from $99.95)
- Dead Space – now $36 (down from $89.95)
- Diablo IV – now $31.20 (down from $109.95)
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human – now $19 (down from $49.95)
- Elden Ring – now $59 (down from $109.95)
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- Flashback 2 (Limited Edition) – now $49 (down from $69)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (The Definitive Edition) – now $25 (down from $49)
- Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – now $64 (down from $99)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – now $28 (down from $59)
- Lies of P – now $68 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $24 (down from $39)
- Mortal Kombat 1 – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 3 Reload – now $87.19 (down from $109.95)
- Persona 5 Tactica – now $28 (down from $99.95)
- Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown – now $36 (down from $79.95)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $25 (down from $49.95)
- Sand Land – now $59 (down from $99.95)
- Starfield – now $49 (down from $119.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League – now $49 (down from $119.95)
- Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (Deluxe Edition) – now $57 (down from $169.95)
- System Shock – now $44 (down from $58)
- Tekken 8 – now $70 (down from $119.95)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection – now $19 (down from $49.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $19 (down from $39.99)
Best Xbox Store deals in Australia
Here are some of the best game deals that are available through the Xbox Store:
- Dead Rising 2 – now $6.23 (down from $24.95)
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – now $86.36 (down from $107.96)
- Hades – now $20.22 (down from $40.45)
- Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Deluxe – now $34.90 (down from $99.74)
- Resident Evil 2 Remake (Deluxe Edition) – now $17.48 (down from $69.95)
- Resident Evil 4 Remake (Gold Edition) – now $58.16 (down from $72.71)
- RoboCop: Rogue City – now $44.97 (down from $89.95)
- Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster – now $31.46 (down from $44.95)
- Stray – now $29.21 (down from $44.95)
- Subnautica: Below Zero – now $22.47 (down from $44.95)
- System Shock – now $38.46 (down from $54.95)
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered – now $33.71 (down from $44.95)
Best Xbox controller and accessory deals in Australia
If you’re after a new Xbox controller, you can find multiple colour variants on sale.
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Carbon Black) – now $75 (down from $89.95)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White) – now $75 (down from $89.95)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Pulse Red) – now $74 (down from $94.95)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue) – now $75 (down from $94.95)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Velocity Green) – now $75 (down from $94)
- Xbox Wireless Controller (Electric Volt) – now $75 (down from $89)
- Xbox Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable – now $79 (down from $99.95)
There’s also a range of deals available for Xbox-compatible racing wheels, which is good news if the only game series you play is Forza. These include up to 36 per cent off select bundles that come with a shifter peripheral and, depending on which set you get, a pair of driving gloves. These bundles are cheaper than the retail price of the racing wheels themselves, so you might as well drive away with a bargain.
- Logitech G923 Trueforce Sim Racing Wheel – now $448 (down from $649.95)
- Logitech G923 Racing Wheel + Shifter + Racing Gloves – now $509 (down from $789.85)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $349 (down from $549.95)
- Logitech G920 Racing Wheel + Shifter – now $405 (down from $639.90)
If you’re after more gaming bargains, check out our roundups for the best PS5 deals and Nintendo Switch sales.
Image: Capcom/FromSoft/Bandai Namco
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply