Big W’s Toy Sale Slashes PlayStation, Nintendo Switch Prices

Wake up babe, the newest Big W gaming sale just dropped. The retailer’s Big Whopping Toy Sale is slashing prices on not just consoles (including the Nintendo Switch, and PS5), but a whole heap of peripherals and games too.
The Big W Big Whopping Toy Sale runs until 10 July online and in-store. However, some of these deals are only sticking around for a short while, so you’d better get in quick to score a gaming bargain before they’re all snapped up.
As with all of Big W’s sales, the selection of bargain gaming gear is mega, and to save you needing to wade through the website for the best discounts, we’ve rounded up all the top deals for you to check out below.
Big W Gaming Sale Top Deals
Big W Gaming Sale Console Deals
- Xbox Series X 1TB Console
- $749 (Save $50)
- Xbox Series S 1TB Console – Carbon Black
- $529 (Save $20)
- PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Console
- $649 (Save $30)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model
- $459 (Save $80)
- Nintendo Switch Console – Neon
- $399 (Save $70)
- Nintendo Switch Lite
- $299 (Save $30)
- PlayStation VR2 PSVR2
- $799 (Save $80)
Big W Gaming Sale Accessories, Controllers & Peripherals Deals
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel For Xbox One
- $399 (Save $80)
- PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller – Sterling Silver (other colours also on sale)
- $99 (Save $20)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Pair – Pastel Pink (other colours also on sale)
- $99 (Save $20)
- PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch – Pikachu Garden
- $69 (Save $10)
- Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
- $79 (Save $50)
- Logitech G502X Plus Gaming Wireless Mouse – White
- $229 (Save $50)
Big W Gaming Sale Game Deals
- Elden Ring (Xbox)
- $59 (Save $15)
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (PS5)
- $69 (Save $30)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch)
- $69 (Save $10)
- Assassins Creed Mirage (PS5)
- $39 (Save $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (Xbox Series X)
- $49 (Save $50)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5)
- $49 (Save $50)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Xbox)
- $39 (Save $30)
- Tekken 8 (PS5)
- $70 (Save $29)
- Skull and Bones (Xbox Series X)
- $69 (Save $20)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Princess Peach: Showtime (Nintendo Switch)
- $64 (Save $5)
- Granblue Fantasy Relink Day One Edition (PS5)
- $49 (Save $30)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox Series X)
- $49 (Save $40)
There’s a whole heap more on sale in the Big W Big Whopping Toy Sale, including 10% off Nintendo eShop gift cards and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Gift Cards (although this one’s in store only). You can check out the full sale range here.
Given consoles on sale during any Big W sale go like hotcakes, we’d recommend getting in quick to avoid missing out and to ensure you can get that gaming treat at a bargain.
Will you be jumping in on the Big W Big Whopping Toy Sale? Let us know what you’re after in the comments.
