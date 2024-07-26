Castle Crashers’ First DLC In 12 Years Lets You Make Your Own Characters

Castle Crashers was one of the first breakout indie darlings on Xbox 360 to show players the console’s Live Arcade wasn’t just a backwater for low-effort shovelware. The Behemoth’s Flash-animation-inspired arcade brawler became an instant classic, and over a decade later its getting its biggest DLC yet on PC.

The Castle Crashers “Painter Boss Paradise” paid update was announced during what was basically a Behemoth Direct livestream today and will add a character creator that lets players design their own knight skins and swap them on the Steam workshop. When the DLC is live (there’s no release date yet), characters will simply upload their image to a template, choose a magic power, and be able to start beating up mobs as Mario, SpongeBob, Shrek, and any other copyright headaches they can think of.

Gif: The Behemoth / Kotaku

The DLC also includes a new playable character—Paint Junior—who fights enemies with art. Existing characters will all receive new player and weapon artwork that can be toggled on and off depending on whether fans want to play with the original look or the refreshed one. It’s not Castle Crashers 2, which some fans will never stop asking for, but it’s the most attention the game has gotten since the remaster and should give players plenty to chew on in the meantime.

Elsewhere in the presentation, The Behemoth announced updates and teases for the rest of its back catalog and beyond as well:

BattleBlock Theater on Steam is getting a quality-of-life update with better graphics, sounds, bug fixes, and more.

The puzzle platformer will also finally escape the Xbox 360 on console and get a modern port on Xbox Series X/S.

Alien Hominid Invasion and Alien Hominid HD are coming to PS4 and PS5.

Pit People is getting a quality-of-life update as well (still no word on a PlayStation port).

The Behemoth is currently prototyping a completely new game. A shooter? Open-world survival game? BattleBlock Monopoly? Who knows!

You can watch the full Behemoth Roadmap livestream from YouTube below: