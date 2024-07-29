Dance Your Enemies To Death With This Shadow Of The Erdtree Sword

The Dancing Blade of Ranah is a Curved Sword that you can obtain in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This visually unique sword is a fantastic choice for Dexterity builds due to its top-tier damage and powerful Ash of War, which allows you to dance your way to victory with a flurry of slashes. Very cool.

Here’s what you need to know about the Dancing Blade of Ranah and where to find it.

Dancing Blade of Ranah stats and features

The Dancing Blade of Ranah has a weight of 3.5 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR: 9

DEX: 20

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Unending Dance. This Ash of War allows you to perform a dance consisting of rapid slashes. It’s such an excellent ability due to the fact that you can hold down the input to continue the slashing dance for as long as your stamina will allow, meaning you can pummel many enemies into submission in no time.

The Dancing Blade of Ranah can be upgraded to +10 with Somber Smithing Stones.

Dancing Blade of Ranah item description

The Dancing Blade of Ranah’s item description reads:

Decorative swords ablaze with impassioned red. A pair of weapons made to be wielded in both hands. Used by the dancers of Ranah. Strikes enemies with a dancing assault when executing a strong attack.

Where to find the Dancing Blade of Ranah

You can find the Dancing Blade of Ranah obtained by defeating the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum, found on an island in the Southern Shore region. To reach this island, start your journey at the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Follow the cliffside past one giant tombstone and you’ll spot another just past it. Go behind this giant tombstone to find a small opening on the ground you can descend through to reach a cave.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Follow this cave for a while (you can run by all of these enemies with Torrent if you prefer). You’ll eventually come out the other end of the cave to find yourself on an island. On this island is the Southern Nameless Mausoleum, which houses the Dancer of Ranah boss.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Dancer of Ranah is an easy boss to defeat so long as you remain aggressive. Apply a lot of pressure to keep her staggered as much as possible as she’ll go down pretty quickly. As a reward, you’ll earn the Dancing Blade of Ranah (as well as the Dancer’s Set).

