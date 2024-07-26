Elden Ring Streamer Beats Final Erdtree Boss On Dance Pad And Controller At The Same Time

I literally just cataloged a bunch of cool ways that Elden Ring players have managed to beat several of the game’s tough boss fights, and now we’ve got a new one to add to the pile. MissMikkaa, a streamer who’s made a name for herself completing Elden Ring challenge runs—especially on a dance pad—has repeated a tremendous feat that she once pulled off against the base game’s hardest boss in the freshly released expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. It’s shit like this that puts into stark contrast my fairly limited skillset.

Graphic: Kotaku

Somehow, MissMikkaa beat Promised Consort Radahn, the asshole awaiting players at the end of Shadow of the Erdtree, in the hardest way possible. She didn’t just whoop him, she beat him on a dance pad and controller. Yes, folks she cleared the boss twice, each within seconds of the other, using two completely different inputs.

In early 2023, MissMikkaa made the rounds for defeating Malenia—arguably the toughest boss fight in Elden Ring—on both a controller and dance pad simultaneously. It’s one of those accomplishments that sounds absolutely ridiculous and then you see it for yourself and it’s somehow even wilder than you imagined. I get an uptick in my anxiety even using both of the baskets in my air fryer, how is anyone beating some of the hardest modern gaming challenges on two controllers at once? I’m not entirely sure, but clearly MissMikkaa is built different because she just keeps doing it.

2X RADAHN HAS BEEN DEFEATED! 4 days of 239 non-stop tries (14 hours) in my Ultimate Challenge run where I play Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree two times simultaneously, on dance pad & controller. I really thought this might be impossible in the DLC, but holyyy.. I did it. pic.twitter.com/q8pF2EVtfU — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) July 25, 2024

For the record, people are having a hard enough time trying to clear Radahn’s boss fight with a controller alone. The boss has been the focus of players’ ire since they first came across him in the early days of the expansion’s release. The community has obsessed over him so much that there’s a whole subset of folks just playing the game to engineer ways to kill him most efficiently.

The variety of strategies these folks have devised is pretty impressive. Some have formulated ways to buff themselves and use skills that completely soak up most of the damage that Radahn does and just wail away on him. Others have crafted builds that can deal over 93,000 points of damage in one hit and instantly kill him. Players have needed to get crafty because Radahn hits very hard, very fast, and practically cheats in order to do both and steamroll you.

The fact that he’s such a hard-hitting and nefarious boss fight makes it even more impressive that people like MissMikkaa are managing to defeat him in unorthodox ways that only make the task more challenging. Sure, it might’ve taken her several days and hundreds of tries (239 attempts out of a grand total of 1,370 deaths across both playthroughs) but she damn sure did it much quicker than me or anyone I know could.

In case you thought she might call it there, MissMikkaa’s already onto the next challenge run: a level-1 challenge through Shadow of the Erdtree. Thankfully, she’s playing on a controller, but it’s only a matter of time before the dance pad comes back out and she makes us all look like schmucks again.