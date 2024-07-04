Even More Old Battlefield Games Are Being Delisted From Sale

EA will delist even more old games in the Battlefield franchise from sale and bring their related online services to a halt.

Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield: Hardline are the titles being pulled this time around, though thankfully, only the PS3 and Xbox 360 versions are getting the axe. The PC, Xbox One and PS4 versions will remain live and available to play. As of Wednesday, July 31, it will no longer be possible to purchase these games from the PS3 or Xbox 360 stores or any of their relevant DLC.

Though the games and their single-player content will remain available to anyone who has already purchased them, EA says that online multiplayer services for all three games will cease on October 7.

EA hasn’t openly stated why these particular titles are being delisted on these particular stores. It did, however, note that it often removes older titles “for legal reasons, or because players are asking for resources elsewhere”.

“There comes a time in every game’s lifecycle when it makes sense for us to remove it from online stores,” reads the FAQ, with the countenance of an uncomfortable dad preparing to explain the birds and the bees.

The removal of Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 and Battlefield: Hardline comes after the similar removal of Battlefield 1943 and Bad Company 1 and 2 last year. One wonders how long the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions will be allowed to kick on before they, too, are consigned to the EA vault.

Image: EA, Kotaku Australia