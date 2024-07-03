Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for July is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in July and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Update July 3, 2024: Updated to include the first wave of July’s titles. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in July
Arriving
July 3
Journey To The Savage Planet
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
July 9
Cricket 24
The Case of the Golden Idol
July 11
Neon White
Tchia
July 16
Flock
Magical Delicacy
Departing
July 15
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
Figment 2: Creed Valley
TOEM
The Wandering Village
PC Game Pass in July
Arriving
July 3
Journey To The Savage Planet
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
July 9
Cricket 24
The Case of the Golden Idol
July 11
Neon White
Tchia (Series X|S only)
July 16
Flock
Magical Delicacy
Departing
July 15
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
Figment 2: Creed Valley
Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
TOEM
The Wandering Village
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in July
Arriving
July 3
Journey To The Savage Planet
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
July 9
Cricket 24
The Case of the Golden Idol
July 11
Neon White
Tchia
July 16
Flock
Magical Delicacy
Departing
July 15
Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
Figment 2: Creed Valley
TOEM
The Wandering Village
Xbox Game Pass Core in July
The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription. There have been no changes to this list since April 2024.
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Chivalry 2
- Dead Cells
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
- Wreckfest
On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.
Image: Xbox, Big Ant, Typhoon Studios, Angel Matrix, Kotaku Australia
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply