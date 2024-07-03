Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for July is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in July and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Update July 3, 2024: Updated to include the first wave of July’s titles. — David.

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in July

Arriving

July 3

Journey To The Savage Planet

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

July 9

Cricket 24

The Case of the Golden Idol

July 11

Neon White

Tchia

July 16

Flock

Magical Delicacy

Departing

July 15

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Figment 2: Creed Valley

TOEM

The Wandering Village

Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in July

Arriving

July 3

Journey To The Savage Planet

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

July 9

Cricket 24

The Case of the Golden Idol

July 11

Neon White

Tchia (Series X|S only)

July 16

Flock

Magical Delicacy

Departing

July 15

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

TOEM

The Wandering Village

Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in July

Arriving

July 3

Journey To The Savage Planet

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

July 9

Cricket 24

The Case of the Golden Idol

July 11

Neon White

Tchia

July 16

Flock

Magical Delicacy

Departing

July 15

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Figment 2: Creed Valley

TOEM

The Wandering Village

Xbox Game Pass Core in July

The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription. There have been no changes to this list since April 2024.

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Chivalry 2

Dead Cells

Deep Rock Galactic

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Superhot: Mind Control Delete

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

Wreckfest

