kot-headerlogo-01 A U

See Games Differently

Subscribe

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for July is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in July and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Update July 3, 2024: Updated to include the first wave of July’s titles. — David.

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in July

Arriving

July 3

Journey To The Savage Planet

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

July 9

Cricket 24

The Case of the Golden Idol

July 11

Neon White

Tchia

July 16

Flock

Magical Delicacy

Departing

July 15

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Figment 2: Creed Valley

TOEM

The Wandering Village

game pass july
Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in July

Arriving

July 3

Journey To The Savage Planet

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

July 9

Cricket 24

The Case of the Golden Idol

July 11

Neon White

Tchia (Series X|S only)

July 16

Flock

Magical Delicacy

Departing

July 15

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion

TOEM

The Wandering Village

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in July

Arriving

July 3

Journey To The Savage Planet

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

July 9

Cricket 24

The Case of the Golden Idol

July 11

Neon White

Tchia

July 16

Flock

Magical Delicacy

Departing

July 15

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly

Figment 2: Creed Valley

TOEM

The Wandering Village

Xbox Game Pass Core in July

The following titles are available with a Game Pass Core subscription. There have been no changes to this list since April 2024.

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Chivalry 2
  • Dead Cells
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Superhot: Mind Control Delete
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors
  • Wreckfest

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

Image: Xbox, Big Ant, Typhoon Studios, Angel Matrix, Kotaku Australia

The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans

Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Comments

3 responses to “Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In July”

READ THE COMMENTS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *