Fallout 76 Farming Advice, FFXIV Help, And More Tips

A lot of people are getting back into Fallout 76, or enjoying the new Final Fantasy 14 expansion, or trying out The First Descendent. There’s a lot of games to play this summer, and it’s normal if you get stuck on them. That’s what we’re here for. Click through for all the best tips of the week.

The Best Class For Solo Players In Final Fantasy XIV

Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy XIV might be a multiplayer game, but not all of us are social butterflies. I mean, sure, it’s one thing to see other players questing in the open world, but do you have to talk with them? Maybe even play with them? Is there a class you can pick in FF14 that minimizes how much you have to interact with others? – Timothy Monbleau Read More

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Spirit Sword is a Curved Sword you can only obtain in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This aesthetically striking weapon isn’t a best-in-class choice, especially considering its poor range, but it’s nevertheless a fun option for sorcery-based builds looking for a bit of visual flair. – Billy Givens Read More

Where To Farm Holiday Scorched In Fallout 76

Image: Bethesda / Kotaku

As you wander the wasteland of Appalachia, you may notice what looks like an oddly dressed ghoul stumbling down the cracked pavement toward you. It’s actually a Scorched, which isn’t anything special, but lately you might’ve seen them dressed in holiday attire. The bright red and white frock of a Scorched Wanderer stands out in the bleak post-apocalypse, and if you manage to beat your fellow survivors to the punch, you can actually farm Holiday Scorched in Fallout 76 for fantastic rewards. Why would you want to? Well, read on. – Brandon Morgan Read More

Flintlock: The Best Melee And Ranged Weapons

Screenshot: A44 Games / Claire Jackson / Kotaku

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn may not sport as many weapons as other, more traditional soulslikes, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t a variety of options to choose from when deciding how to build your character. From axes and hammers to a selection of unique guns, you’ll definitely need to do a bit of thinking before setting off into battle. – Billy Givens Read More

Image: NEXON

If you thought unlocking Bunny in The First Descendant was too easy, wait until you see the unlock requirements for Enzo. He’s a powerful Descendant, with a big ole’ weapon to sling at enemies, but the grind to use this Descendant proves more complex and drawn-out than most. – Brandon Morgan Read More

Fallout 76: Where To Find Bolton Greens (And What To Do When You’re There)

Screenshot: Bethesda

Whether tracking down Holiday Scorched, uncovering the entire map of Appalachia, or seeking out resources for your next crafting project, the world of Fallout 76 offers plenty of points of interest that prove worthwhile. One such POI is Bolton Greens. It’s a former private school for the elite of Appalachia, with state-of-the-art facilities that, unfortunately, couldn’t stop a nuclear bomb. – Brandon Morgan Read More

Final Fantasy XIV: The Differences Between Roles, Classes, And Jobs, Explained

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

When jumping into Final Fantasy XIV for the first time, you will probably come across words like Roles, Classes, and Jobs. You might not have much of an idea of what they mean. But their differences are important to understanding and thriving in this game. – Simon Mackinley Estey Read More

How To Unlock Kyle In The First Descendant

Image: NEXON

At its most basic, The First Descendant is a game about grinding out unlocks. You unlock better weapons, more powerful modules, unique playstyles in the form of Descendants, and countless upon countless resources necessary for crafting. The goal is to have your eye on a prize. – Brandon Morgan Read More

Screenshot: A44 Games / Kotaku

One of the most important means of survival in soulslike Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is having plenty of points invested in skills. Not only does each skill provide you with a helpful new active or passive ability, but each also improves your damage with one of the game’s three main attack types, Powder, Magic, and Steel. – Billy Givens Read More

Fortnite: How To Complete The First Pirate Code Quests

Image: Epic Games / Kotaku

The pirates of the Caribbean have officially invaded Fortnite. In addition to bringing new skins you can buy, there’s also a limited-time quest players can complete that will reward them with various Pirates of the Caribbean cosmetics. – Luis Joshua Gutierrez Read More