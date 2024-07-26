Fallout 76: Minerva’s Location And Inventory: Late July, 2024

After the main story wraps up and you you reach Fallout 76’s end-game, , you’ll have to find new ways to spend your time in Appalachia. Farming gold bullion is one such activity and it’s easily of the most common methods to eke out a few more hours in the post-apocalypse. It’s a valuable end-game currency that unlocks crafting and construction plans, like various Gauss weaponry and C.A.M.P. items!

But to spend your gold, you must track down the correct merchants, the most common being Minerva. She sells the high-end items end-game players want most, including the deadly Gauss Shotgun.

Here is where to find Minerva in Fallout 76 this week!

Where to find Minerva

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

You can currently find Minerva sitting outside the main entrance of The Whitespring. She set up a tent on the right-hand side of the front steps leading upstairs.

You’ll want to move quickly, though. Minerva only remains in Appalachia for a short period—one week—and then moves on to a new location. She only spends three weeks out of the month visiting key points of interest around the map. If you miss her, you’ll have to wait a week until her next rotation.

She routinely rotates between The Whitespring, Foundation, Crater, and Fort Atlas.

What Minerva is selling this week

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Minerva sells much of the same stock you can find at other vendors throughout Appalachia, such as Samuel at Foundation, but her prices are typically much cheaper.

For this week, she’s selling the following rare plans:

Plan: Ammo Converter (750 Gold)

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Chest Piece (1500 Gold)

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Helmet (2000 Gold)

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Left Arm (1000 Gold)

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Left Leg (1000 Gold)

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Right Arm (1000 Gold)

Plan: Brotherhood Recon Right Leg (1000 Gold)

Plan: Floater Flamer Grenade (113 Gold)

Plan: Gauss Minigun (563 Gold)

Plan: Gauss Pistol Aligned Short Barrel (113 Gold)

Plan: Gauss Pistol Drum Magazine (75 Gold)

Plan: Gauss Pistol Refined Receiver (150 Gold)

Plan: Gauss Shotgun (375 Gold)

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Extended Barrel (113 Gold)

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Extended Magazine (75 Gold)

Plan: Gauss Shotgun Hardened Receiver (150 Gold)

Plan: Kids Truck Bed

Plan: Lighter Build Secret Service Armor Limbs (188 Gold)

Plan: Plasma Caster (563 Gold)

Plan: Protective Lining Secret Service Underarmor (113 Gold)

Plan: Shielded Lining Secret Service Underarmor (150 Gold)

Plan: Secret Service Underarmor (188 Gold)

Plan: T-65 Calibrated Shocks (563 Gold)

Plan: T-65 Rusty Knuckles (188 Gold)

Plan: T-65 Jet Pack (1500 Gold)

Plan: Thorn Armor Chest Piece (750 Gold)

Plan: Thorn Armor Left Arm (563 Gold)

Plan: Thorn Armor Left Leg (563 Gold)

Plan: Thorn Armor Right Arm (563 Gold)

Plan: Thorn Armor Right Leg (563 Gold)

Plan: The Gutter (1333 Gold)

Plan: Ultra-Light Build Secret Service Armor Limbs (375 Gold)

Plan: Umbrella Hat (75 Gold)

Plan: War Glaive Flaming Blade (150 Gold)

Plan: War Glaive Shock Blade (150 Gold)

Plan: Water Well (563 Gold)

Plan: Whistle in the Dark (1333 Gold)

Where to find Minerva next week

After her short stint at The Whitespring Resort, Minerva will leave until August 6th. Then, she’ll set up camp outside of Foundation, just in front of the bridge leading up to the main entrance.

Her stock will change, too. It’s worth checking out what rare plans she’s selling each visit!

Before each visit, participate in public events and daily quests for either the Settlers or Raiders. They both reward Treasury Notes, which you can turn in at gold press machines for gold bullion. It’s the only currency that matters at the end of the world!

.