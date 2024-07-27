Fallout: London Arrives, Call Of Duty Hits Game Pass, And More Of The Week’s Top News

This week, the long-anticipated Fallout: London mod finally arrived. That’s cool! Less cool is the Cybertruck showing up in Fortnite. Also, a Call of Duty game has finally arrived on Game Pass, some time after Microsoft completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but the specific series entry that’s kicking things off isn’t exactly a fan favorite. All these stories and more await in the pages ahead.

Surprise, Fallout Fans Are Basically Getting An Entirely New Game Tomorrow

Image: Team FOLON / Bethesda Softworks

If you’ve been waiting for the ambitious Fallout: London mod to release, then I have good news for you—it’s out tomorrow. The mod, which tells an entirely original story set across the pond, has been in development since 2019 and has been through plenty of ups and downs. Thankfully, the wait to see what the developers at Team FOLON have pulled off is almost over. – Willa Rowe Read More

Game Pass Is Finally Getting Its First Call Of Duty Later This Week

Image: Activision / Xbox / Kotaku

It appears that finally, almost a year after completing its acquisition of Activision, Microsoft is adding a previously released Call of Duty game—2023’s Modern Warfare III—to its Netflix-like subscription service. And you won’t have to wait long. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Sony Testing Three New Neat Features On PS5 After Latest Update

Image: Sony

As the PlayStation 5 nears its four-year anniversary, the platform team at Sony is continuing to cook up small new improvements to help players get the most out of the console. The latest batch of changes we’ll soon get to test are hyper-niche, but still pretty cool. – Ethan Gach Read More

Trump’s VP Nom Connects Mtn Dew And Racism In Front Of Confused Crowd

Image: Pepsi Co. / Kotaku / Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance is out campaigning to show he’s not a boring weirdo with zero charisma. It’s not going well.

Last week, Donald Trump announced he had selected Ohio senator JD Vance as his vice presidential nominee. Vance is famous for being terrible, but also for writing a best-selling memoir—Hillbilly Elegy—which was turned into a forgettable Netflix movie starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. Oh, and he also once called Trump a “moral disaster,” and possibly “America’s Hitler.” And apparently, Trump now regrets picking the boring dude after the recent announcement that Joe Biden is stepping out of the 2024 race and Kamala is likely to replace him on the ticket. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

Free Sims 4 Update Breaks Game, But At Least You Can Build Phallic Pools

Image: EA

EA is very good at consistently adding player-requested content to The Sims 4 with free updates to the base game. Unfortunately, EA is also very good at breaking The Sims 4 with those updates, as evidenced in the latest debacle. – Alyssa Mercante Read More

PS5’s Most Overlooked Samurai Game Gets A Free Demo

Screenshot: Team Ninja

Team Ninja’s ambitious (and slightly clunky) open-world RPG, Rise of the Ronin, now has a free demo on PS5, so you have no reason to not check it out. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

A Single New Crate Has Created Turmoil In Counter-Strike 2

Image: Valve / Kotaku / Dot Esports

How much chaos can one box cause? When that box is added to a decades-old Counter-Strike map with no warning, it turns out quite a lot of chaos.

For those out of the loop, in 2023 Valve updated Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and changed so much stuff that it also rebranded the game as Counter-Strike 2. But much of what people love about CSGO is still available in CS2, including one of the franchise’s most popular maps: Dust2. However, a new update for CS2 has slightly changed a stack of crates near bombsite A. And the reaction has been wild to watch. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

No, Southwest Airlines Isn’t Using Windows 3.1 In 2024

Photo: Microsoft / Kotaku / Kevin Dietsch (Getty Images)

Last week, a good chunk of the digital world shut down and stopped working due to an update that caused Microsoft’s Windows operating system to crash and display a blue screen on millions of devices. This affected places like hospitals, schools, and airports. But one airline, unlike the others, was spared from the chaos. And many are saying it’s because it’s still using an ancient operating system, but that’s not the case. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

EA College Football Is A Perfect Storm Of Confusion For Xbox Fans

Image: Xbox / EA / Kotaku / Iparraguirre Recio (Getty Images)

Last week, EA College Football 25 launched and people went wild, with the game already becoming one of the biggest titles of 2024. But some fans on Xbox, perhaps not as familiar with video games, are frustrated after buying the new college football simulator and discovering that it doesn’t play on their console. Let us explain. – Zack Zwiezen Read More

This Might Be One Of The Worst Things Fortnite’s Ever Done

Screenshot: Epic / Tesla

Fortnite’s next crossover isn’t with a cool new movie or a beloved comic book franchise. No, instead Epic is adding Tesla’s silly and ugly Cybertruck to the F2P game in a move that might be one of the worst and cringiest things yet. – Zack Zwiezen Read More