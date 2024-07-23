Final Fantasy 14’s New Raid Has A Pop Anthem Players Can’t Stop Listening To

Forget Brat summer, it’s time for “Bee My Honey” summer. The pop song that serves as the background music to one of Final Fantasy 14’s new raids is an undeniable ear worm that I, and many other players, can’t stop listening to. To make it even better, the song is sung by the adorable Honey B. Lovely, the latest character from the Dawntrail expansion to earn the undying affection of the community.

The Arcadion, which released its first tier of four fights with patch 7.01 on July 16, is Dawntrail’s 8-man raid series. To continue the mostly fun vibes of the expansion, the raid puts the Warrior of Light in an anime-style tournament in which they face off against progressively tougher and more eccentric foes. The second opponent you go up against is Honey B. Lovely. As her name might suggest, she’s a bee-themed boss wearing yellow and black from head to toe. The stage you fight her in is also full of bright neon pinks, purples, and yellows. In fact, it’s essentially a concert stage, with adoring fans of Honey B. Lovely sitting in the audience. Once the raid itself starts, it’s a frantic fight, a surprisingly upbeat pop song begins to play, this is “Bee My Honey.”

FFXIV: The Arcadion Floor 2 Theme with Lyrics – Bee My Honey

Final Fantasy 14 is no stranger to incredible music. Composer Masayoshi Soken has created many iconic songs for expansion after expansion, ranging from operatic ballads to rock anthems and everything in between, but the pop delight of “Bee My Honey” might surpass them all thanks to its incredibly catchy lyrics. From the song’s almost vocaloid sounding intro you can tell that this song is going to be a hit.

Honey B. Lovely gives a fantastic comedic performance switching between playing a pop idol persona to adoring fans while also reminding you, her opponent, that if you don’t succumb to her “you’re as good as dead.” Even if the Warrior of Light does ultimately defeat Honey B. Lovely, the idol has won the hearts of countless new fans in the community.

if honey b lovely has a million fans i am one of them pic.twitter.com/fXVnDGFOLL — Victor Hunter (@victorehunter) July 16, 2024

ffxiv dawntrail raid / arcadion spoilers my mood ever since i encountered miss honey b lovely pic.twitter.com/EdFkZNLQkZ — penis hilari𐑀us (@codeantithese) July 19, 2024

UNTIL THE END! pic.twitter.com/iCy9s2eni4 — ˈSʌnˌʃaɪn #1 GROUPBEE🐝❤️|🌠🎀|🐰🔌 (@Sawnsheen) July 17, 2024

Listen, I’m pretty sure WE ALL would let Honey B. Lovely call us good bees. #FFXIV #FinalFantsyXIV pic.twitter.com/5i11Fo8luU — Luis🕹 (@RedSentaii) July 17, 2024

What’s so impressive about “Bee My Honey” is that, as a raid song you’ll have to hear on repeat as you farm the fight for gear, it never seems to get old. Quite the opposite, it only gets better every time you listen. I’ve been listening to it on repeat the entire time I write this article, it rocks! The community seems to agree, with many sharing the sentiment that the weekly reward reset is a welcome event because it gives them a reason to go back to the Arcadion and listen to “Bee My Honey” while battling Honey B. Lovely. That’s made even funnier by the prospect that any raid drama that does arise from the Honey B. Lovely fight will always occur with this earworm in the background.

Reset day you know what that means I’LL 🙋‍♀️BE 🐝 YOUR 🫵 QUEEN 👑 BEE🐝 HONEY 🍯 B. 🐝 LOVELY ❤️ I’LL 🙋‍♀️ BE 🐝 YOUR 🫵 ONE 1⃣ AND 🐝 ONLY ❤️ CHAMPION 🧎‍♀️🐝🐝🐝🐝 — Voxer Elafiel – Dawntrail Spoilers (@VoxerElafielXIV) July 23, 2024

our week 2 raid grp discord I FUCKING LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/gODBuLm5st — Arthars (@ArtharsFF14) July 21, 2024

Babe! Babe wake up! It’s reset day. It’s time to I’LL BE YOUR QUEEN BEE, HONEY B. LOVELY I’LL BE YOUR ONE MAN LOVELY CHAMPION I’LL BE YOUR FULL-TIME LOYAL WORSHIP ME LOVE ME AGAIN, UNTIL THE END — Moodswings in Español (@Moodingway) July 23, 2024

can you imagine progging the new raid tier and you’re in a group with drama while the honey b lovely theme plays and it’s just this: pic.twitter.com/1ANMSrwun0 — ˏˋ Soley ✦ erenville’s tomestone kitten (@palepassion) July 21, 2024

Just had a 10 wipe fight, and I don’t care. Honey B Lovely has permanently changed my brain chemistry. pic.twitter.com/bO3LF4zRU6 — Shiba (@TheRoyalDoge) July 19, 2024

Now all we have to do is wait for the official Dawntrail soundtrack to release so I can put “Bee My Honey” on loop instead of restarting a YouTube video every time the song ends.

