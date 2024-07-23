Final Fantasy 14’s New Raid Has A Pop Anthem Players Can’t Stop Listening To

Forget Brat summer, it’s time for “Bee My Honey” summer. The pop song that serves as the background music to one of Final Fantasy 14’s new raids is an undeniable ear worm that I, and many other players, can’t stop listening to. To make it even better, the song is sung by the adorable Honey B. Lovely, the latest character from the Dawntrail expansion to earn the undying affection of the community.
The Arcadion, which released its first tier of four fights with patch 7.01 on July 16, is Dawntrail’s 8-man raid series. To continue the mostly fun vibes of the expansion, the raid puts the Warrior of Light in an anime-style tournament in which they face off against progressively tougher and more eccentric foes. The second opponent you go up against is Honey B. Lovely. As her name might suggest, she’s a bee-themed boss wearing yellow and black from head to toe. The stage you fight her in is also full of bright neon pinks, purples, and yellows. In fact, it’s essentially a concert stage, with adoring fans of Honey B. Lovely sitting in the audience. Once the raid itself starts, it’s a frantic fight, a surprisingly upbeat pop song begins to play, this is “Bee My Honey.”
Final Fantasy 14 is no stranger to incredible music. Composer Masayoshi Soken has created many iconic songs for expansion after expansion, ranging from operatic ballads to rock anthems and everything in between, but the pop delight of “Bee My Honey” might surpass them all thanks to its incredibly catchy lyrics. From the song’s almost vocaloid sounding intro you can tell that this song is going to be a hit.
Honey B. Lovely gives a fantastic comedic performance switching between playing a pop idol persona to adoring fans while also reminding you, her opponent, that if you don’t succumb to her “you’re as good as dead.” Even if the Warrior of Light does ultimately defeat Honey B. Lovely, the idol has won the hearts of countless new fans in the community.
What’s so impressive about “Bee My Honey” is that, as a raid song you’ll have to hear on repeat as you farm the fight for gear, it never seems to get old. Quite the opposite, it only gets better every time you listen. I’ve been listening to it on repeat the entire time I write this article, it rocks! The community seems to agree, with many sharing the sentiment that the weekly reward reset is a welcome event because it gives them a reason to go back to the Arcadion and listen to “Bee My Honey” while battling Honey B. Lovely. That’s made even funnier by the prospect that any raid drama that does arise from the Honey B. Lovely fight will always occur with this earworm in the background.
Now all we have to do is wait for the official Dawntrail soundtrack to release so I can put “Bee My Honey” on loop instead of restarting a YouTube video every time the song ends.
