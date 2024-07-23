Flintlock: Where To Find Every Enki Feather

If you want to take down everything that stands in your way in soulslike Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, you’ll need to gather everything in the game that can upgrade your skill tree in combat. Choosing the right skills and using the best weapons will go a long way to ensuring you’ll stay on top of every fight, but there’s another essential resource you should keep an eye on: Enki Feathers.

Enki Feathers are an important part of maximizing your build. They allow Enki to better help you in fights by inflicting Prime faster on your opponents or using his unique taunting and grabbing abilities. With faster Prime, you’ll be attacking more vulnerable enemies, shattering their armor and even one-shotting them if they’re weak enough. You’ll find feathers scattered throughout Flintlock’s two semi-open world maps and they are well worth the trek.

Here’s where to find all five Enki Feathers in Flintlock.

Screenshot: A44 Games / Kotaku

Three Peaks Enki Feathers

The first Enki Feather can be found on an island to the north of the Gavel Gate Lodestone. From the Lodestone, go northwest to find a skull at the edge of the cliffs. Activate this and follow the linear path up the island’s platforms to reach the feather.

Feather 1

Screenshot: A44 Games / Kotaku

The second Enki Feather is located at the tip of the Enlightened Peak. When you reach the final Lodestone in this area, turn around and jump over the partially destroyed wall and look for the feather visible on the wooden waterwheel structure here.

Feather 2

Screenshot: A44 Games / Kotaku

The third Enki Feather is waiting for you in the Foglands. From the campfire, head directly north until you see a tall tower you can climb. It’ll take a while, but climb this tower to find the feather waiting for you at the very top.

Feather 3

Screenshot: A44 Games / Kotaku

Wanderer’s Rest Enki Feathers

The fourth Enki Feather will require you to accept and complete the “Ascension” side quest. This can be started by liberating the First Anchor hamlet and visiting the coffee house owner to hear her rumors. When you’ve started the quest, head to Cape Reunion and speak to the NPC at the marker on your map, then follow her instructions and speak to her at every marker until you reach the top of the area. Here, you’ll be rewarded with the feather.

Feather 4

Screenshot: A44 Games / Kotaku

Miss an item in the previous map? Talk to Baz! Flintlock only has two maps to explore. And given how the game relies on platforming and the use of rifts to find hidden areas, it’s not uncommon to miss a few things on your first trip. Leaving behind the first map isn’t a permanent thing though. If you want to travel to the first area, simply chat with Baz at a campfire and choose “Travel.”

The fifth Enki Feather can be discovered west of the Ravine’s Secret area. You’ll find a skull near the campsite here, which will begin a long and winding path with a focus on platforming. There will be other skulls to find along the way, so keep activating them and defeating the enemies until you reach the feather at the highest point in the area.

Feather 5

Screenshot: A44 Games / Kotaku

Flintlock doesn’t have too many collectibles. But the ones you can grab are well worth snagging before you take to the final boss.

