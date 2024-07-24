Fortnite: How To Complete The First Pirate Code Quests

The pirates of the Caribbean have officially invaded Fortnite. In addition to bringing new skins you can buy, there’s also a limited-time quest players can complete that will reward them with various Pirates of the Caribbean cosmetics.

This guide will teach you everything you’ll need to know about completing the first series of Pirate Code quests.

Everything you need to know about the Cursed Sails

The Cursed Sails is a limited-time battle pass introduced alongside the Pirates of the Caribbean. Like the normal battle pass, players can unlock a free and premium version by spending real-world money. The Cursed Sales Pass costs 1,00 V-bucks to unlock, which equates to $US8.99.Once players purchase it, they’ll unlock a Jack Sparrow skin.

To continue the Cursed Sails battle pass, you’ll need Cursed Gold, which can only be obtained by completing the Pirate Code challenges.

Below is a list of everything you can unlock and how much Cursed Gold it’ll require.

Pirate Booty – Free – 700 Cursed Gold

Jack’s Compass – Premium – 700 Cursed Gold

Skeleton Keys – Free – 1,700 Cursed Gold

Banner Icon – Premium – 1,700 Cursed Gold

Level Up – Free – 2,700 Cursed Gold

Level Up – Premium – 2,700 Cursed Gold

Skull and Crossed Swords – Free – 3,700 Cursed Gold

Sparrow Run – Premium – 3,700 Cursed Gold

Level Up – Free – 4,700 Cursed Gold

Level Up – Premium – 4,700 Cursed Gold

Wee Beastie – Free – 5,700 Cursed Gold

Jack Sparrow’s Sword – Premium – 5,700 Cursed Gold

Cursed Sails – Free – 6,700 Cursed Gold

Pirate’s Grin – Premium – 6,700 Cursed Gold

Level Up – Free – 7,700 Cursed Gold

Level Up – Premium – 7,700 Cursed Gold

Jack’s Cutlass – Free – 8,700 Cursed Gold

Jar of Dirt – Premium – 8,700 Cursed Gold

Level Up – Free – 9,700 Cursed Gold

Level Up – Premium – 9,700 Cursed Gold

Jack’s Prize – Free – 10,700 Cursed Gold

Cursed Jack Sparrow – Free – 10,700 Cursed Gold

Fortnite’s Pirate Code One

Settle your debts – Hit headshots or eliminate opponents (10)

Forward clear the powder Magazine! – Destroy structures or objects with a Ship in a Bottle (100)

Give them a wave as you go by. – Walk the plank

Hit an opponent with a single pistol shot.

I got a jar of dirt, I got a jar of dirt! – Locate a jar of Dirt

I got a jar of dirt, I got a jar of dirt! (stage 2) -Deliver the Jar of Dirt to Jack Sparrow

Complete Pirate Code One Quest to earn Cursed Gold

Settle your debts

To complete this quest, you’ll need to shoot or kill 10 different opponents with a headshot. Even though headshots are naturally difficult to get, they don’t need to be completed by players. With that said, you can land at Nitrodrome, Brutal Beachhead, or the Redline Rig and shoot the minions in the head to complete this quest.

Forward clear the powder Magazine!

For this quest, you’ll be tasked with destroying 100 structures or objects with the Ship in a Bottle. These can be rare to find in the wild, but they have a common spawn rate in the middle of the map where all the ships are.

Once you find one, make your way to Reckless Railways or any other POI and begin to destroy all the structures with your ship. It shouldn’t take you all that long to complete this one.

Give them a wave as you go by

This quest will require you to talk to the Plank. Luckily, there are two spots where you can. The first can be done in the center of the map or on the far east of the map on the coast of the island. As soon as you get there, all you’ll need to do is walk the plank, and you’ll complete the quest.

Hit an opponent with a single pistol shot

This is a quest you can complete by naturally playing the game. All you need to do is land a single pistol shot on any opponent. Which can be a player or a bot.

I got a jar of dirt, I got a jar of dirt!

For this quest, you’ll need to find a jar of dirt. Thankfully, it can be found just south of the Nitrodrome on the railroad track. The second you pick it up, you’ll complete the quest.

I got a jar of dirt, I got a jar of dirt! (Part two)

Now that you have the Jar of Dirt, you’ll need to go to Jack Sparrow. He can be found on the far west side of the map in the ice biome. Once you locate him, talk to him and a wheel chart, and you’ll eventually get the prompt to hand him the Jar of Dirt.

With these quests wrapped, you are one step closer to becoming a real pirate and have officially completed the first Pirate code!

