Fortnite: How To Complete The Fourth Set Of Pirate Code Quests

The Fourth Pirate Code is a part of The Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails limited-time battle pass. So, you’ll be earning XP that will go towards the normal battle pass and Cursed Gold, which will further The Pirates of the Caribbean battle pass. Each quest you complete is worth 5,000 XP. This guide will detail everything you need to know about completing the Second Pirate Code.

Fortnite’s Pirate Code Four

You have a debt to pay. – Deliver 99 souls to Davy Jones

I’ll trust you to know what waits you should fail! – Earn a Double Elimination

It points to the thing you want most in this world. – Travel distance while holding a Treasure Map (500)

Do you fear that dark abyss? – Accept “Survive the Black Mark” from Davy Jones (1)

Let them taste the triple guns. – Deal damage with 3 different ranged weapons in a single match (3)

You have a debt to pay

Although the wording on this quest is a bit confusing, completing it is rather straightforward. It’s a quest you can complete by playing the game naturally. To deliver 99 souls to Davy Jones, you only need to kill 99 opponents. This can be either players or AI (or both). Obviously, you won’t be able to complete this all in one game, but you can finish this fairly quickly by landing at Nitrodrome, Brutal Beachhead, or Redline Rig and killing all the AI there.

I’ll trust you to know what waits you should fail!

To complete this quest, you’ll have to earn a double elimination, which is when you kill two opponents back to back. Although this can be a bit difficult, completing this quest doesn’t require you to kill players and can be done by killing AI.

We recommend landing at Nitrodrome, Brutal Beachhead, or Redline Rig and killing two AI characters who are next to one another. But if all of these areas are already cleared out, wait for the Storm Forecast Tower, which appears mid-game, and kill the boss alongside their minions. This will save you the trouble of having to kill two players within a short amount of time.

It points to the thing you want most in this world.

To complete this quest, you’ll need to pick up a Treasure Map and travel a little bit while holding it. There are a few different spots to find treasure maps. They can be found in the various pirates located all throughout the map.

We recommend getting one off Jack Sparrow since he’s the furthest away from everyone. Once you buy a map from him, run up the hill, and you’ll complete the quest by the time you make it to the mainland.

Do you fear that dark abyss?

Completing this quest will require you to accept the “Black Mark” from Davy Jones. He can be found northeast of The Underworld. Be warned, as soon as you accept this, your location will be exposed to the entire lobby for three minutes. We recommend having a car on standby so you can quickly get out of there as soon as you accept it.

But if you can’t find a car, don’t worry because you can buy a rift from Davy Jones. This should buy you enough time to get somewhere safe and hopefully find a car to avoid dying. After the three minutes are up, you’ll complete the quest.

Let them taste the triple guns

This is another quest that you can complete by simply playing the game. You only need to hit an opponent once with three different ranged weapons in a single match. So just make sure you have at least one rifle, shotgun, and pistol/SMG, and you’ll finish this without trying.

Now that you’ve done that, you’ve officially completed all of the Pirate Code Four missions. Congratulations, you would have made the most dastardly pirates proud.

