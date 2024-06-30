George R. R. Martin Plays Coy On Elden Ring Movie, Trolls Everyone

Hints that someone, somewhere, really wants an Elden Ring movie made continue to boil up. The latest comes via a new blog from Game of Thrones writer George R. R. Martin, who contributed to the Elden Ring story. The trouble is that no one knows if they should believe him or not.

“Oh, and about those rumours you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring…” Martin wrote on his blog, as spotted by Eurogamer.

“I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumour?”

What a troll.

Martin’s comments came days after FromSoftware head Hidetaka Miyazaki was questioned about the possibility of a film or TV series. Miyazaki demurred, saying that he’d be open to it if the right creative partner came along. Based on Martin’s winking comment, it seems he might know a lot more than he’s able to say. Martin is also no stranger to having every word he writes pulled apart for hidden meaning. He knows that anything he puts on his blog will be thrust under the microscope for analysis.

Elden Ring is, of course, a huge property. It’s shipped 25 million units since it launched in 2022, and its Shadow of the Erdtree expansion sold around 5 million copies in just three days. As Junglist noted in his review for Kotaku Australia, it is very, very good. Combine that popularity with the ability to invoke Martin’s name on the poster and in trailers, and it would be no surprise to find Hollywood knocking on FromSoftware’s door.

Of course, Martin is still working on the sixth novel in his Game of Thrones series, The Winds of Winter. He has been working on that novel since at least 2010, with numerous breaks for work on the TV adaptation, other novels, his contributions to Elden Ring, a bit of writer’s block, and yes, quite a bit of blogging. I think we can all agree when I say George, respectfully and with love, get back to work, mate.

