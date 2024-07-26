Gran Turismo 7 Update Breaks Cars, Turns Them Into Wacky Missiles

Gran Turismo 7‘s most recent update was meant to improve and tweak the racing sim’s car physics. But something went wrong (or right, depending on how wacky you like your racing games), leading to flying cars and an apology from the devs.

Gran Turismo 7’s launch in 2022 didn’t go well, with players complaining about always-online servers and having to grind for hours to afford new cars and upgrades. The game was review-bombed and became Sony’s lowest-rated game. Since that disastrous rollout, developers Polyphony Digital have improved the grind, added more content, and made the game better via numerous updates. But the most recent patch broke the game in a very funny way.

Released on July 25 on PS4 and PS5, Gran Turismo 7’s 1.49 patch added a new race track, six new cars, and improved tire handling. However, the big focus of this update was a complete overhaul of GT7’s physics engine. The idea was to make cars drive and behave more realistically. That uh, didn’t happen.

Instead, players quickly discovered that the update had turned many cars into Honda-built missiles that would shoot off into the sky or float around lazily during races. While these wacky flying cars might not be “realistic” or “correct,” it certainly is fun to watch.

pic.twitter.com/CydYoge7wP — Out Of Context Gran Turismo (@OOCgranturismo) July 25, 2024

On July 25, shortly after the update went live, Polyphony Digital posted on Twitter that it was aware of “unintended vehicle behavior” happening in GT7 after patch 1.49. “This issue is currently under investigation,” said the studio. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may be causing.”

Now look, I understand that this issue with some cars flying around like helium-filled balloons tossed by a child has to be fixed. I get it. This isn’t what most Gran Turismo players want. Fine. But I’d argue these flying cars are very funny and have made me more interested in playing Gran Turismo 7. So I’d suggest the devs make this bug a feature that you can turn on in a special mode, so players can take a break from all the realistic driving and watch vans float about and shoot off into the sun.

