Here Are The New Lego Fortnite Sets, Including A Horrific Peely Statute

Today, the Lego Group and Epic Games announced new Lego sets based on the popular free-to-play shooter Fortnite. Three of these sets are cool and fun. One of these sets is a horrific nightmare that might feature the first time a living creature’s guts have been displayed in a Lego build. Neat!

Since late last year, Lego and Fortnite have been working together pretty closely. In December 2023, Fortnite received a Lego-themed survival and crafting game that has continued to be updated and improved over the last seven months. Fortnite has also created tons of Lego minifig versions of pre-existing skins and has added more ways to play around with digital bricks inside the F2P battle royale. And now, Fortnite is leaving the metaverse via newly announced Lego sets.

On July 23, Lego revealed four new Fortnite-themed sets, including the iconic Battle Bus. The four sets had previously been rumored and leaked ahead of today’s big reveal, but now we have official confirmation they are real and know how much they will cost. All of these sets are available for pre-order and will launch on October 1.

Image: Epic / Lego / Kotaku

First up is a 954-piece Lego set recreating Fortnite’s Battle Bus. This set includes a whopping nine(!) minifigs, with some fan favorites like Peely, Brite Bomber, and Meowscles. This set is priced at $US100.

The next set is a Supply Llama. This 691-piece set comes with a bunch of Fortnite items and accessories, like Slurp and Slap Juice, which you can stick inside the Llama, just like in the game. And I guess you can also break it apart just like in Fortnite, but then you’ll have to rebuild it. This set will cost $US40.

The smallest Fortnite set announced on Tuesday is the Durr Burger kit, which will likely fit inside the palm of your hand. It’s a simple 193-piece set recreating a landmark found in past Fortnite updates. This tiny set only costs $US15.

Image: Epic / Lego / Kotaku

Finally, we have the most disturbing Lego set I’ve seen in some time. It’s the 1,414-piece Peely Bone set. Yes, I know this is recreating a well-known Peely skin that is available in Fortnite. But for some reason seeing this thing leave the video game world and become physically realized via Lego bricks is freaking me out. I think it’s the pink guts found in Peely’s stomach. I’m not sure, but I think this might be the first time I’ve ever seen a Lego set recreate a living creature’s intestines like this before and it’s making me a little sick. If you want to own this plastic nightmare it can be yours for $US100.

As mentioned, all of these sets will drop on October 1 and you can head over to Lego’s website to pre-order them now.

