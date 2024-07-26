How And Why You Should Farm Automatic Parts In Once Human

At first glance, it feels like Once Human gift wraps every resource for you. They’re abundantly available across most zones, allowing you to craft to your heart’s content and construct the base of your dreams. But that’s not the case the deeper you move into the game. As you reach mid-game and end-game content, you’ll find resources become more scarce, more necessary, and tougher to crack.

One such resource is Automatic Parts. It’s crucial in unlocking end-game blueprints. Unfortunately, it’s a rare resource only found in high-level zones, which makes farming more challenging unless you grind out levels.

Here is where to get Automatic Parts in Once Human!

What are Automatic Parts for?

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

Automatic Parts are essential to unlock late-game crafting and construction recipes. The most direct use will be for better weapons if you want to stand a chance against the more formidable game. At tier five, weapons require Special Plastics and Automatic Parts—two rare resources that will be the bane of your gameplay until you learn the farming methods for each.

On top of weapon crafting, you’ll also need Automatic Parts for weapon calibration, which takes your weapons and improves upon them. By spending resources to calibrate your favorite weapons, you’ll increase their power level to a maximum of four, increasing the overall damage and occasionally adding attributes to your firearms.

Where to find Automatic Parts in Once Human

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

You can find Automatic Parts in Once Human from high-level zones, such as:

Blackfell Fallen Zone – Red Sands (Level 41)

Blackfell Oil Fields – Red Sands (Level 43)

Fort Eyrie – Red Sands (Level 45)

Forsaken Monolith Danger Zone – Red Sands (Level 50)

Are you noticing a trend? Easily, the best spot to farm Automatic Parts in the game is the Red Sands zone, which unlocks once you defeat Shadow Hound at the Monolith of Thirst.

As you explore Red Sands thoroughly, on top of occasionally running for your life from challenging enemies never seen in the game’s previous zones, you’ll wind up looting the occasional cabinet or storage container with Automatic Parts. You can find a small handful by looting buildings, but it’s not enough. You’ll require more.

Screenshot: Starry Studio / Kotaku

Loot those and grab everything you can. Snag every piece of scrap and junk you can find; it all breaks down at a Disassembly Bench. That’s where you’ll you farm Automatic Parts in Once Human. It’s a resource that stems from junk items, such as:

Military Flash Drives

Dual Purpose Binoculars

Custom Tool Set

Grease Gun

Anything mechanical or military-grade should provide you with Automatic Parts!

Like most aspects of Once Human, the hunt for Automatic Parts proves to be a circle. You need Automatic Parts to craft and upgrade your weapons. You need more potent weaponry to farm the late-game areas where Automatic Parts spawn. Hopefully, however, Blackfell doesn’t prove too challenging for you!

