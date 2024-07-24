How To Finish Fortnite’s Quests For Chapter 5, Season 3, Week 9

Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass has various quests you can finish each week for some sweet XP to unlock new cosmetics with. Week 9’s batch of quests introduces five new challenges for players to complete, each worth 15,000 XP. Those who complete all five quests will be rewarded with 75,000 XP, which can be used to further your progress with this season’s battle pass.

Fortnite’s Chapter 5, Season 3, Week 9 Quests

Give ‘em a big wasteland BOOM! – Eliminate opponents with the Combat Shotgun (5)

Finders keepers! – Outlast players while holding a Medallion (30)

It’s all about staying INSIDE the Storm Circle. Survive Storm Circles (15)

Let’s show ‘em nothing scares us. NOTHING! – Emote at Brawler’s Battleground and Nitrodrome

Mod it up! – Damage opponents using a weapon with an underbarrel mod (1,000)

Give ‘em a big wasteland BOOM!

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you’ll need to grab a Combat Shotgun and eliminate five different opponents. You need to kill players to complete this quest, so we recommend landing at the Nitrodrome, Brutal Beachhead, or the Redline Rig and finding a Combat Shotgun there. Once you’re there, take out five players, and you’ll complete the quest.

Finders keepers!

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

To complete this quest, you’ll need to outlast a total of 30 players while holding a medallion. This can be a bit tricky. You’ll either need to kill a player or the boss holding them and once you pick it up, your general location is exposed to the entire lobby. We recommend you land at Nitrodrome, Brutal Beachhead, or the Redline Rig and kill the boss immediately. After you do that, use their medallion to unlock their car, and drive around with it until 30 other players die, while you’re holding the medallion. As long as 30 other players die while you’re holding one, it’ll count towards completion.

It’s all about staying INSIDE the Storm Circle

To finish this quest, you’ll need to survive 15 storm circles. This can be done by naturally playing. Of course, you won’t be able to do this in one game, so you’ll need to play a few rounds before completing this one.

Let’s show ‘em nothing scares us. NOTHING!

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

This is another fairly straightforward quest. To complete this, you’ll need to do it at Brawler’s Battleground and the Nitrodrome. You can complete this all in one go if you’re fast enough, but you can complete this quest across multiple games..

Mod it up!

Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

This quest will require you to inflict a total of 1,000 damage with an underbarrel mod attached to a weapon. Weapons can be modded at bunkers, Which can be spotted all over the map and will open up as the game progresses. We recommend using the Vertical Foregrip because it improves ADS recoil and spread. But you can also complete this quest by picking up a weapon with an underbarrel mod too, So you don’t need to be the one to equip it.

There you go, you’re all done with Week 9’s quest! Enjoy all the XP, and be sure to spend those stars!