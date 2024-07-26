How To Get Fallout 76’s Best Shotgun

As you become more powerful with every passing level in Fallout 76, you’ll find that more than the average weaponry is needed. You’ll come to want more. You’ll want more potent shotguns and rifles capable of delivering one-hit critical shots to take down the game’s most formidable enemies. Well, few guns compare to Gauss weaponry in the game.

The close-quarters stopping power of the Gauss Shotgun easily makes it one of the most valuable weapons in Fallout 76. Its bullets explode with every shot to deal additional area explosive damage, making you an endless death machine so long as you can continue sourcing ammunition.

Here is how to get and craft the Gauss Shotgun in Fallout 76!

Where to get the Gauss Shotgun Plan

Currently, there are only two places to purchase the Gauss Shotgun Plan: Minerva and Samuel.

You can find Samuel near the elevator in the middle of Foundation. He’s chilling next to a statue up the stairs past the robot vendors.

Minerva, on the other hand, only appears in Appalachia at odd times throughout the month. You can find her for a few days, three weeks out of four per month. Also, her stock rotates. She may sell the Gauss Shotgun Plans one week but not the next. But she might be worth the wait, as her Gauss Shotgun Plan is cheaper!

How to craft a Gauss Shotgun

Screenshot: Bethesda / Kotaku

Once you purchase and learn the plans for the Gauss Shotgun, head back to C.A.M.P. You’ll need to have a Weapons Workbench in place and Science 1 chosen as a Perk Card, as it allows you to craft energy weapons.

Step up to the Weapons Workbench and select “Craft.” Then, navigate down the list to “Energy Guns.” After learning the Plan, the Gauss Shotgun will appear here. You need the following materials:

x14 Aluminum

x6 Circuitry

x2 Legendary Module

x15 Screw

x4 Silver

x4 Spring

x7 Steel

x8 Wood

Yes, it’s a costly piece of space-age weaponry to craft, but it’s well worth the trouble. It’s one of the most potent CQB weapons in Fallout 76!

Gauss shotgun stats

Type: Ranged

Class: Shotgun

Effects:

Hold to charge shots.

Bullets explode for area damage.

Area Damage: 15%

Blast Radius:

Inner: 100

Outer: 125

Ammo: 2mm Electromagnetic Cartridge

Magazine: 8

Fire Rate: 67

Range: 84

Accuracy: 26

A.P. Cost: 35

Weight: 7.0

Once you craft the Gauss Shotgun, we recommend bringing it to public events. You’ll want to show off your new workhorse! It’ll also help you clear enemies who come too close with ease. Bring along a secondary weapon with a bit more range, as this is still a shotgun with a tight spread, and you’ll become an unstoppable arsenal.

.