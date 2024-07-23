If you thought unlocking Bunny in The First Descendant was too easy, wait until you see the unlock requirements for Enzo. He’s a powerful Descendant, with a big ole’ weapon to sling at enemies, but the grind to use this Descendant proves more complex and drawn-out than most.

Enzo, alongside heavy weaponry, pulls out all the stops to take down foes from afar. He’s a support specialist who utilizes drones and supply units to keep his teammates in the fight longer, with ammunition and airborne strikes to help soften targets. He’s the ideal Descendant if you want to avoid being at the forefront of every charge!

Here is how to unlock Enzo in The First Descendant!

How to unlock Enzo for free in The First Descendant

Screenshot: NEXON / Kotaku

If you aim to play as Enzo, you’re in for a long haul. Alongside the typical unlock requirements of 400,000 gold and 16 hours on the research clock, Enzo requires:

Enzo Enhanced Cells

x499 Monmolecular Extractorx292 Flectoritex58 Inorganic Biogelx1 Enzo Enhanced Cells Blueprint

Enzo Stabilizer

x430 Siliconx363 Nanopolymersx90 Advanced Neural Circuitx1 Enzo Stabilizer Blueprint

Enzo Spiral Catalyst

x290 Semi-Permanent Plasmax408 Ceramic Compositex42 Positive Ion Particlex1 Enzo Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

Enzo Code

Intercept Battle: (Common) (Dead Bride) Amorphous Material Pattern: 025Intercept Battle: (Common) (Hanged Man) Amorphous Material Pattern: 053Agna Desert (Hard) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Agna Desert Miragestone DepositWhite-Night Gulch (Normal) – Void Fusion Reactor – White-Night Gulch Hatchery

While Enzo requires countless resources that you must farm throughout the game’s various zones, especially White-Night Gulch and Agna Desert, unlocking and defeating Dead Bride and Hanged Man, the two Void Intercept Battles, will likely take the longest. To unlock Dead Bride, you must reach level 44. For Hanged Man, it’s level 95.

Paying real-money to unlock Enzo

Suppose you don’t feel like spending countless hours grinding to level 95, acquiring the necessary resources, and still waiting 16 hours to unlock Enzo in The First Descendant. In that case, there’s a more straightforward method. It’ll cost you, though.

Like all other Descendants in the game, you can skip the insane grind and whip out a credit card. Enzo is available via the in-game store for 600 Caliber. Of course, the game does not sell packs of 600-Caliber, so you must purchase the 520-Caliber pack for $US9.99 and the 250-Caliber pack for $US4.99, or the 1060-Caliber pack for $US19.99.

Enzo Stats And Info

As mentioned, Enzo is a support-type Descendant capable of resupplying teammates with ammunition and launching airborne attacks using drones.

His stats are:

Role : Support

: Support DEF : 1674

: 1674 Max Shield : 516

: 516 Shield Recovery : 3.96

: 3.96 Max MP : 187

: 187 Max HP: 841

Enzo’s Skills

Passive: Shoot Support

Grants “Fire Support” to teammates within the immediate area, increasing max ammo capacity.

Active: Start Supply

Summon a Bullet Supplying Drone at a marked location to resupply allies’ ammunition.

Active: Explosive Drone

Launch an Explosive Drone straight toward enemies, dealing explosive damage on contact.

Active: Enhance Combat Suit

Summon a Shield Recovery Comms that recovers a portion of the user’s Energy Shield, then slowly recovers additional Energy Shield through the Enhance Combat Suit buff.

Active: Perfect Support

Summons a Small Supply Ship to resupply ammunition periodically and provides the Perfect Support buff to allies before firing a powerful missile at enemies as it leaves the battlefield.

Enzo may not be the most potent Descendant in the game, but he’s undoubtedly one of the most useful regarding the support archetype.

His various drones and abilities prove most effective in dungeons and Void Intercept Battles when ammunition runs low, and Descendants scramble across the battlefield for resupply.

