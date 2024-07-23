At its most basic, The First Descendant is a game about grinding out unlocks. You unlock better weapons, more powerful modules, unique playstyles in the form of Descendants, and countless upon countless resources necessary for crafting. The goal is to have your eye on a prize.

In this case, we have our eye on Kyle. This mighty hero isn’t powered by energy drinks, though. He runs off magnetic fields that he manipulates to deal damage as a tank and bruiser on the battlefield.

Here is how to unlock Kyle in The First Descendant!

How to Unlock Kyle For Free

On top of the 16-hour research time and 400,000 gold research cost, Kyle requires the following materials to unlock:

Kyle Enhanced Cells

x554 Carbon Crystal

x303 Hellion

x58 Inorganic Biogel

x1 Kyle Enhanced Cells Blueprint

Kyle Stabilizer

x519 Metal Accelerant

x499 Monomolecular Extractor

x76 Deformed Biometal

x1 Kyle Stabilizer Blueprint

Kyle Spiral Catalyst

x408 Ceramic Composite

x455 Reverse Charging Coil

x30 Compound Carbon Activator

x1 Kyle Spiral Catalyst Blueprint

Kyle Code

Vespers (Hard) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Vespers Lost Supply Depot

Sterile Land (Normal) – Void Fusion Reactor – Sterile Land Repository

Hagios (Hard) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – Hagios Dune Base

White-Night Gulch (Hard) – Abyssal Void Fusion Reactor – White-Night Gulch Observatory

Luckily, to unlock Kyle, you don’t need to level up too high to unlock and defeat Void Intercept Battles, which prove rather challenging and time-consuming.

That said, his components require countless hundreds of materials to craft. You can farm most of them from the following zones: Hagios, Sterile Land, Kingston, Echo Swamp, and Vespers.

You can pay for Kyle, too

Alternatively, if you don’t feel like grinding for potentially tens of hours, if not more, then you can pay for Kyle.

Like most Descendants, Kyle’s available via the in-game shop for 600 Caliber.

If you don’t want to buy multiple bundles of Caliber, you can purchase the $US19.99 pack, which will cover Kyle and a few other boosters.

Kyle Stats and Details

As a Bruiser, Kyle excels in a tank-like role. He manipulates the battlefield to soak up aggro, keeping the heat off fellow Descendants while absorbing damage, all thanks to his high defensive stats and increased health pool.

Role : Bruiser

: Bruiser DEF : 2441

: 2441 Max Shield : 1006

: 1006 Shield Recovery : 3.22

: 3.22 Max MP : 0

: 0 Max HP: 1309

Kyle’s Skills

Most of Kyle’s skills and abilities strengthen his overall defense and improve survivability.

Passive: Experienced Technician

Kyle acquires Magnetic Force by using other skills. When his shield depletes completely, he gradually regains it and Magnetic Force.

Active: Repulsion Dash

Kyle dashes forward at enemies, dealing damage and recovering a small amount of Magnetic Force.

Active: Magnetic Bulwark

Deploys a front-facing barrier that shields players against enemy attacks. Depending on the type of projectile, it auto-generates Magnetic Force.

Active: Magnetism Spurt

When Kyle takes damage, Magnetic Force depletes instead of HP or Shields. After a certain threshold, Magnetic Force detonates outward, damaging nearby enemies.

Active: Superconductivity Thrusters

Allows Kyle to fly for short periods. He slams the ground when landing, damaging enemies in the landing zone and consuming Magnetic Force to empower his attack.

If you enjoy stepping into the heavily armored boots of a tank class, Ajax was likely your starter class. But Kyle will help you push your end-game even further. That said, he’s a straightforward, simple-to-play class that relies heavily on weapons to deal damage, so keep upgrading your modules and increasing your Weapon Mastery to utilize Kyle effectively!

