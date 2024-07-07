How To Unlock The New Viper And Pictomancer Jobs In Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Following an unusually long period of maintenance, Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail is finally here! While many will eagerly embark upon their adventure in the New World the second they log in, others may wish to make a beeline towards unlocking the new DPS jobs: Viper and Pictomancer. If you’re in the latter category, here’s where you need to go.

Before we start, know that the new jobs in Dawntrail have prerequisites similar to the “Advanced Jobs” of past expansions. You must already have at least one job at level 80 to accept the quests that unlock Viper and Pictomancer. Additionally, you must have Dawntrail registered to your account, even if you otherwise meet the level requirement. Given these stipulations, those playing the free trial of Final Fantasy 14 unfortunately cannot play either of these jobs.

Read More: Final Fantasy XIV: Should Buy The Starter Edition Or Play The Free Trial?

Assuming you meet these requirements, here’s all you need to do.

Where to unlock Viper in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

For those eager to finally fulfill their fantasies of roleplaying as Kirito from Sword Art Online, you’ll want to go to the Steps of Nald in Ul’Dah to begin the Viper questline. The quest name is “Enter the Viper,” so you fortunately can’t miss it. Look for an NPC called “Worried Weaver.”

You don’t even have to search around Ul’Dah to start this quest chain. The quest giver is right outside the Ul’Dah Aetheryte Plaza, right around where the Pugilist’s guild is.

Where to unlock Pictomancer in Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail



Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

If you fancy yourself as an aspiring artist – or you swear Relm is the most underrated character in the Final Fantasy canon – Pictomancer is similarly simple to unlock.

You’ll want to warp to Old Gridania, where you’ll find a quest called “The Joy of Pictomancy.” To get here as fast as possible, teleport to New Gridania. Then, from the Aetheryte plaza, warp to the Conjurer’s Guild. You’ll find a quest giver called “Cheerless Hearer.” Talk to them, and you’ll be conjuring up magical monsters before you know it.

That’s all there is to it. Enjoy the new jobs and happy leveling!

.