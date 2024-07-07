It’s Been A Wild Weekend For LA Noire Fans

LA Noire fans have had their hopes raised and then immediately dashed again. Reports emerged over the weekend former Team Bondi developers had another 1940s-era project in the works. However, these reports were quickly proven untrue.

The tumult began after Australian composer Freyja Garbett posted to her Instagram, seemingly announcing a new project.

“From the creators of L.A. Noire comes Sowden House, a psychological thriller set in 1940s L.A. that will have you questioning your sanity,” read the post, which featured footage of a music recording. “I never thought I’d be writing for video game [sic] but I’m grateful for the opportunity! This was the second Video games session recording and it features the ‘jazz band’.”

The post has since been deleted.

Video Games Deluxe, the Sydney-based studio created by former Team Bondi staff, is the current custodian of the series, having worked on LA Noire: The VR Case Files for Rockstar. The studio refuted Garbett’s statement in a press release, saying that Garbett was referring to an older tech demo based on an unused case from the original LA Noire. Garbett may have simply gotten a little too excited.

“We are working exclusively on projects for Rockstar. We commissioned some music from a local composer Freyja Garbett for a VR project that we were working on a number of years ago when between projects,” reads the statement. “It is based on a case from LA Noire that did not make the cut but was more of a tech demo than anything else. We have no idea whether this will ever see the light of day but we decided to finish the score commission to support a local composer.”

Sowden House appears to refer to the home of Dr. George Hodel, a prime suspect in Los Angeles’ infamous Black Dahlia murder case. LA Noire featured a case that was based on the Black Dahlia case called The Quarter Moon Murders.