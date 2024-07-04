Lego Just Revealed A Jaws Set, So Smile You Son Of A Brick

Lego Jaws is proof that the Lego Ideas platform is one of the best things the Danish toy company ever did for itself. The latest? A scale replica of the damn shark devouring Quint’s boat in Steven Spielberg’s 1975 film Jaws.

The set is 1,497 pieces and includes both Quint’s boat, dubbed the Orca, Jaws itself and minifigs for Brody, Quint and Hooper. You can assemble the set in whatever configuration you like — the full Orca with Jaws yeeting itself onto the stern, or you can assemble Jaws on it and put it on a little stand for display.

The Lego Ideas platform has been around for a long time, and has led to the release of some of the company’s best-loved sets. The concept that drives Lego Ideas is that it’s an open source platform for hobbyist Lego builders to submit their designs for appraisal by the community and Lego’s own internal master builders. The sets that hit benchmarks for likes and engagement on the Ideas site are elevated to the master builders.

The designs that pass muster are then funnelled through the greater Lego machine, where they stand a greater chance of becoming actual, bonafide retail sets. It’s never a guarantee that they’ll ever reach store shelves, but it is a way for Lego to build strong community engagement.

Movies and video games make up a huge chunk of the designs submitted, enough that Lego occasionally has to ask fans to stop submitting for specific brands. Memorable Ideas sets from the last few years have included the ECTO-1 car from Ghostbusters, the very popular globe and typewriter sets, and a Lego version of Vincent van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’.

If you had asked me to guess the movie license Lego would churn out next, I don’t think I would have picked Jaws in a hundred years. That’s a big old ‘Hell yeah’ from me, Lego.

The Lego Ideas Jaws set will run you $249.95 AUD and launches on August 2, 2024. Preorders aren’t open yet but you can find its Australian store page here.

Image: Lego