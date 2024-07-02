Lenovo Legion Go Is Legion Go-Ing For Its Cheapest Ever Price In Australia

The Lenovo Legion Go is currently going for a mega bargain at Aussie tech retailer Centrecom, so if you’ve been kicking yourself over missing out on all those handheld PC EOFY deals, you’ve now got a second chance.

Available both online and in-store at Centrecom, the Lenovo Legion Go Z1 8.8″ WQXGA 144Hz is going for $1,199 currently – that’s a clean $300 off the price at any other retailer around Australia, which sits at $1,499 currently in stores like JB Hi-Fi. This deal also includes free shipping, but if you’re keen to get your little mitts on the Lenovo Legion Go ASAP, there’s also click and collect available in stores across Victoria, SA, and NSW. To boot, the handheld PC comes with three months of Game Pass so you can stack your library full with titles the moment you cop it.

While the Lenovo Legion Go isn’t as tricky to get your hands on in Australia as the Steam Deck continues to be – although you can check out all the local retailers currently selling grey-import Steam Decks here – a $300 discount on a handheld gaming PC is nothing to poke a stick at. The Legion Go is one of the pricier offerings on the handheld PC market, but Centrecom’s discount brings it closer into the rage of other devices like the ROG Ally, and of course the third-party seller Steam Decks available locally.

While we continue to wait (seemingly forever) for the Steam Deck to officially launch in Australia, other handheld gaming PCs continue to drop on our shores for those who are feeling cautious about importing in their own handheld rig. If you’d like to compare the Lenovo Legion Go to other similar products, we’ve also rounded up all of the Steam Deck alternatives on the market and weighed up their pros and cons, as well as specs.

It’s not clear exactly when Centrecom’s Lenovo Legion Go deal ends, but given how feral people go for a discounted handheld PC, we’d recommend hopping on the bargain sooner rather than later if you’re keen.

Have you purchased a Lenovo Legion Go? What’s your experience been like? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Lenovo / Kotaku Australia