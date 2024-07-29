Live Your Best Stylishly Reptilian Life With This Shadow Of The Erdtree Greatsword

The Lizard Greatsword is a new Greatsword that you can only obtain in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. It has fantastic potential for staggering enemies due to its strong Ash of War attack. It also has a very unique aesthetic that is certain to appeal to those going for a specific visual style for their character. Fashion Souls is essential, folks.

Here’s what you need to know about the Lizard Greatsword and where to find it.

Lizard Greatsword stats and features

The Lizard Greatsword has a weight of 9.5 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR: 12

DEX: 14

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Stamp (Upward Cut). This Ash of War sends you into a brief stance that absorbs an incoming attack from an enemy. This can be followed up right after by a heavy attack for an upward slash that will knock up smaller enemies or dish out solid damage to larger ones.

The Lizard Greatsword can be upgraded to +25 with standard Smithing Stones.

Lizard Greatsword item description

The Lizard Greatsword’s item description reads:

“A peculiar weapon carried by imps. Greatsword smithed in the shape of a fork-tongued lizard. Strong attacks allow the wielder to fire the forked tongue from the blade.”

Where to find the Lizard Greatsword

You can find the Lizard Greatsword by defeating Fanged Imps in any of the catacomb dungeons scattered around the DLC. There are three catacomb dungeons total, but the Fog Rift Catacombs is likely the easiest to reach, as well as one of the easiest farming spots for the weapon.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The Fog Rift Catacombs are found in the Rauh Ruins region. from The Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace, head southwest. You’ll eventually find it embedded along the cliffside.

The drop rate of the Lizard Greatsword isn’t terrible, but if you’re having trouble getting one to drop, be sure to use a Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot or wear the Silver Scarab Talisman to raise your item discovery.

.