MultiVersus Datamine Teases Wild Bunch Of Crossover Stages

MultiVersus, the platform fighter that brings characters from Warner Bros. properties together in the field of combat, just got a big update, and dataminers have used it to learn even more about what’s to come. The latest datamine has unearthed stages based on Barbie and Harry Potter, and even some unannounced fighters. That’s on top of the newly released Samurai Jack and the official reveal that Beetlejuice will be coming later this season.

The datamine, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by user @AusilMV, has a wealth of information on what to expect in MultiVersus’s future. First up is the lineup of new fighters set to come at some point. That includes the Powerpuff Girls, who were previously spotted in a May trailer for MultiVersus. The trio will likely be one fighter slot that you can swap between during combat, each with their own unique attacks. The datamine also teased Adventure Time’s Marceline, who appears to have a big vampire transformation form, and Nubia from DC Comics.

barbie stage #multiversus (this is really early in development. this might also just be for rifts) pic.twitter.com/WbRpgYtUiq — ausil ( laisul ) 😸 (@AusilMV) July 23, 2024

A bunch of new stages were also revealed, though some are much further along than others. More than one Adventure Time stage in the Candy Kingdom was discovered, as well as a Powerpuff Girls stage I would imagine will release alongside the new fighter. A stage modeled after Barbie’s dreamhouse from the 2023 film, as well as a quidditch-themed stage, and a very early version of what appears to be a Mad Max stage also appear in the datamine.

MultiVersus’ second season is currently live and has already brought Samurai Jack to the roster. The recent datamine teases even more Jack-related content coming to the game in the future, including a stage that will transition between two different versions of itself during fights. There will also be a bunch of skins for Jack, with one making the samurai look like Beetlejuice with his signature green hair and striped attire. In fact, an entire Beetlejuice-themed event looks like it’ll soon come to MutliVersus to tie into the new movie, with art for the event showing more characters getting a Beetlejuice makeover.

Just this week it was announced that Player First Games, the developer of MultiVersus, has been acquired by Warner Bros. Games. For now it seems the studio will continue to operate the game as usual.