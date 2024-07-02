Nightshift Is An Aussie-Made Board Game That Puts You In The Pleaser Heels Of A Stripper

Ever wondered how you’d fare as a dancer in a strip club? Nightshift is an upcoming board game that might help answer that exact question. Created by Australian artist and former dancer Exotic Cancer, Nightshift is a strip club board game that sees players step into the Pleaser-heeled shoes of a dancer as they try to charm customers and make ends meet. So far, the Kickstarter campaign has charmed four thousand of its own customers, raising almost $700k AUD towards the launch with over a fortnight to go until it closes.

Between the unique customers, stories inspired by lived experience and Exotic Cancer’s iconic art style, there’s a lot to love about Nightshift. According to the Kickstarter campaign, the board game aims to “challenge stigma and empower this often misunderstood profession through promoting empathy and understanding.”

Nightshift offers four different game modes – competitive, 2v2, co-op, and solo. In competitive, up to five players take up the role of a dancer with the goal of making the most money by the end of the night. It’s not as simple as it sounds, though; between playing dirty, fighting for the best customers, and the hectic schedule of a shift at a strip club, you’ll be under the pump to outperform and outshine your competition.

Looking more deeply into the gameplay mechanics of Nightshift, players must choose one of five Dancers and take turns engaging customers, trying to commit them to a private room or VIP dance and making sure not to bust and lose their customer’s attention. Players can also steal customers from other dancers, take to the stage, charm their clientele into falling in love, and employ dirty tactics to sabotage their competition in the race to lights-on. 2v2 gameplay involves similar gameplay in duos, while co-op sees all Dancers working together towards a financial goal. Solo gameplay involves going head to head with the strip club’s top girl, Diamond – and she’s a real hustler.

The Nightshift Kickstarter campaign runs for another eighteen days before production begins, with the board game expected to be in customer’s hands by the end of the year into early 2025. Do you have what it takes to enthral customers and come out as the top dog in the strip club?

Image: Exotic Cancer