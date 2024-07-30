Olympics Sharpshooter Looks Like A Cool Video Game Character And People Are Obssessed

The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing right now and they’re already generating some real heat. Just the other day, some fencer was jumping in his opponent’s face like he was in a fighting game, and now there’s a sharpshooter that could very well be the next agent added to Valorant. It’s a wild world we live in.
Kim Ye-ji is a sport shooter hailing from South Korea who is currently competing in the Paris Olympics. Despite taking silver in the 10m shooting category at the Games, everyone is fixated on just how ice-cold Ye-ji’s drip, stance, and demeanor is rather than her victory.
As you can see, Ye-ji, a record holder in the 25m category, is quite possibly the coolest person alive. Though the clip in question isn’t from the ongoing Olympics, it hasn’t stopped her from gaining adoring fans. The ability to make a world record shot like that is one thing, but being able to do that while holding that pose with a hand tucked into her pocket makes her look like the most nonchalant assassin ever. Paired with the sharpshooter lenses she’s wearing, I couldn’t even be mad if I got taken out by someone who radiates such an intensely cool aura like her.
Evidently, neither would a lot of people online. While there’s been a fair share of adulation over her achievements, there’s mostly been a deluge of people frothing at the mouth over Ye-ji and her style.
Ye-ji has proven to be so unreal for some folks that they’ve likened her to fictional characters. One poster suggested that she seems like a movie character, while another shared that they needed future first-person shooter characters to be designed after her. Given her sense of style, my mind immediately wanders to Valorant, whose characters are frequently in stylish streetwear. Though Ye-ji’s Olympic fit isn’t quite that, it isn’t far from it either, and a few tweaks is all it’d really take to make her shine among the cast. Fashion’s just one vector for cool though, and by all other measures, Ye-ji is killing it. She’s already got fan art!
And then there’s this sicko, who’s honestly so real for this.
