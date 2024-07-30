Olympics Sharpshooter Looks Like A Cool Video Game Character And People Are Obssessed

The 2024 Paris Olympics are in full swing right now and they’re already generating some real heat. Just the other day, some fencer was jumping in his opponent’s face like he was in a fighting game, and now there’s a sharpshooter that could very well be the next agent added to Valorant. It’s a wild world we live in.

Kim Ye-ji is a sport shooter hailing from South Korea who is currently competing in the Paris Olympics. Despite taking silver in the 10m shooting category at the Games, everyone is fixated on just how ice-cold Ye-ji’s drip, stance, and demeanor is rather than her victory.

Yeji Kim sets a new world record in the women’s 25m pistol pic.twitter.com/gN97y4lPgW — Women Posting W’s (@womenpostingws) July 30, 2024

As you can see, Ye-ji, a record holder in the 25m category, is quite possibly the coolest person alive. Though the clip in question isn’t from the ongoing Olympics, it hasn’t stopped her from gaining adoring fans. The ability to make a world record shot like that is one thing, but being able to do that while holding that pose with a hand tucked into her pocket makes her look like the most nonchalant assassin ever. Paired with the sharpshooter lenses she’s wearing, I couldn’t even be mad if I got taken out by someone who radiates such an intensely cool aura like her.

Evidently, neither would a lot of people online. While there’s been a fair share of adulation over her achievements, there’s mostly been a deluge of people frothing at the mouth over Ye-ji and her style.

The most “Main Character Energy” I’ve ever seen in my life.pic.twitter.com/ExuXVxB3VB — Del Walker 🇵🇸 (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024

“Unrealistic expectations in a spouse” just got a new category, guyspic.twitter.com/YcejiCKsPI — Del Walker 🇵🇸 (@TheCartelDel) July 30, 2024

i need to talk about her, pic.twitter.com/RgZNyzJgFN — regular meghan 나영지 🫧 (@ruemcclammyhand) July 29, 2024

Back from watching the Olympics to post about the current coolest woman in the world. https://t.co/VZ9O700ZuQ — Asian Junkie (@asianjunkiecom) July 30, 2024

Ye-ji has proven to be so unreal for some folks that they’ve likened her to fictional characters. One poster suggested that she seems like a movie character, while another shared that they needed future first-person shooter characters to be designed after her. Given her sense of style, my mind immediately wanders to Valorant, whose characters are frequently in stylish streetwear. Though Ye-ji’s Olympic fit isn’t quite that, it isn’t far from it either, and a few tweaks is all it’d really take to make her shine among the cast. Fashion’s just one vector for cool though, and by all other measures, Ye-ji is killing it. She’s already got fan art!

she needs her own cinematic universe https://t.co/PTHrso6nKH — Sen. Lemon Gogurt ugarles.bsky.social (@Ugarles) July 30, 2024

this is so effortlessly cunt https://t.co/VvOJEKn7cJ — edm dj dolly (@dawllyana) July 30, 2024

need her so bad https://t.co/pBgLMptDDz — cauby bebop (@venusasfemboy) July 29, 2024

RIP Jean-Luc Godard you would have loved Yeji Kim https://t.co/HhykUr3grG pic.twitter.com/ydN4yBhWvX — Kevin (@KevinJHurley) July 30, 2024

Just so we’re clear, the South Korean Air Pistol team of Oh Ye Jin and Kim Yeji (hat) took Gold and Silver for the 10m Air Pistol competition at Paris 2024. One wore her daughter’s elephant doll while the other’s pistol sight had a pink heart. This is the hardest shit ever. pic.twitter.com/vU1j4xOKJ4 — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) July 30, 2024

And then there’s this sicko, who’s honestly so real for this.

shoot me like one of your french targets https://t.co/ePcUmNVJd8 — christian i guess 🇵🇸 FREE PALESTINE 🍉🌹 (@PixelatedGuy) July 30, 2024