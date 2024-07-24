I love to get a look at cosplay from across the world, and DoKomi Germany never disappoints. The three-day anime convention and cosplay competition took place over the last weekend in June in Düsseldorf, Germany, and gave us some absolute beauties.

The photography from this (provided once again by our fave cosplay photog MineralBlu) is really unique and only adds more depth to the lovely work these cosplayers did. Whether it’s Street Fighter girlies facing off in front of an automated walkway or Aerith bathed in dappled sunlight standing amongst plants, there are some amazing pictures for you to check out, as well as a sweet video embedded below. So click through to see our favorite cosplay from DoKomi Germany 2024!

Mineralblu

Cammy and Juri, Street Fighter

The photos from this event are breathtaking, and this is a great example of how to embody your cosplay in photography. Look at how good these fits are!

Navia, Genshin Impact

Image: Mineralblu

The beautiful ruffles on the skirt, the umbrella, and the undergarments are matched only by how gorgeously rich all these colors are. This looks expensive.

Jibril, No Game No Life

Image: Mineralblu

Simple, clean, elegant, and a rarely seen cosplay.

Keyleth, Critical Role

Image: Mineralblu

Love to see some Critical Role representation, and this is done so beautifully. The wig is gorgeous, the details are pristine, and the color palette!

Zack, Cloud, and Vincent, Final Fantasy VII

Image: Mineralblu

I love when cosplayers get a spiky, crunchy-looking Final Fantasy wig right, and all three of them nailed it here.

Misato Katsuragi, Evangelion

Image: Mineralblu

I love leather that looks expensive, and this is a great example. I would wear this outfit on a normal day.

Lynette, Genshin Impact

Image: Mineralblu

There’s something so awesome about seeing a well-done cosplay standing in nature. It’s jarring but also grounded.

2B, NieR: Automata

Image: Mineralblu

A fun take on a different 2B costume than I’m used to seeing, and executed beautifully.

Jenna, Golden Sun

Image: Mineralblu

A deep cut for me, but undeniably gorge!

Boothill and Topaz, Honkai: Star Rail

Image: Mineralblu

Here we go again with some incredible wigs! Look at how sick these guys look. Look at the body armor, look at how well the colors on both their outfits complement each other. Pristine!

Karlach and Minthara, Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Mineralblu

You know, I’m not mad at the incredibly primary-color take on these characters.

Ahiru, Princess Tutu

Image: Mineralblu

The beauty! The whimsy! The wings!

Elf

Image: Mineralblu

You don’t need to cosplay as an existing character when you can make your own! This feels like the result of a character creator, and I’m here for it.

Aerith, Final Fantasy VII

Image: Mineralblu

Again, credit to the photography here for capturing these characters so beautifully. Look at the natural lighting and how it elevates the cosplay!

Howl and Sophie, Howl’s Moving Castle

Image: Mineralblu

Simple, elegant, effective.

Wolf, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Image: Mineralblu

It’s rare that I see a Sekiro cosplay, and rarer still that I see one that’s this detailed. This must have taken ages to make. Hats off.