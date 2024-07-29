PlayStation VR2 Is $200 Off In Desperate Fire Sale

It’s no secret that the PlayStation VR2 headset has struggled since launching back in 2023 and a new sale makes those challenges clear: Sony is currently selling the PS5 accessory for $US200 off.

Normally $US600 for the headset, controllers, and a copy of Horizon: Call of the Mountain (the virtual reality spin-off of Horizon Zero Dawn), you can currently get a PS VR2 bundle for just $US400 through PlayStation Direct or retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop. You can also get just the headset and controllers for $US350, which is getting a lot closer to the sweet spot for buying a VR boondoggle in 2024.

That’s PS VR2’s lowest price yet, and exactly the kind of deal that might incentivize more PS5 owners to give it a try. Or it could be pitched to people who don’t even own a console but can still make use of what has still been a widely praised headset for virtual gaming on PC thanks to the adapter coming out August 7. PS VR2 is still a lot more expensive than a Meta Quest 3 when you factor in the hardware needed to run it, but a lot less than the Valve Index and HTC Vive.

Ever since it launched, there have been reports of Sony having a tough time getting people to care about PS VR2. Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that company had paused production on any new units while it tried to clear out old inventory. It also didn’t seem like Sony was really invested in trying to drive adoption either, between never officially cutting the price or teasing any any further big first-party exclusives that would come to the platform. The lack of backwards compatibility with the original PS VR on PS4 didn’t help either.

Still, PS VR2 continues to get a few new games every month. Behemoth, a fantasy action game about slaying giant monsters, was shown back during the May State of Play and looked cool enough. The headset might be another warning that people aren’t really ready for virtual reality yet, but in the meantime maybe it can grow into a decent PlayStation family accessory like the PS Portal.