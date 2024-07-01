PlayStation’s Weirdest Program Has Been Broken Longer Than The 2011 PSN Outage

PlayStation Stars is one of Sony’s most bizarre initiatives of the PlayStation 5 era. The program lets you earn coins to buy games on PSN and collect virtual figurines that can only be viewed inside the PlayStation app. The whole thing has been broken since the beginning of June.

If you’re a normal person, you’re probably wondering what the hell PlayStation Stars even is. Assuming you forgot or were never aware, like most PlayStation players at this point, the program was an overhaul of PlayStation Rewards that launched back in 2022. Players could get coins for buying games or completing “campaigns” that challenged them to play certain types of games in exchange for bespoke collectibles. These would be added to a virtual bookshelf that ranged from callbacks to the platform’s history to branded cross-overs like Spider-Man Adidas.

It’s a way to earn cash back that eventually adds up, and there’s precedent for it: Nintendo runs a similar program on the Switch eShop.

Now, the outage. We first started noticing issues around June 6, when PlayStation Stars, accessed via a small icon on the home screen of the PlayStation mobile app, wouldn’t open. Instead, players were greeted by an error message: “PlayStation Stars is currently experiencing issues. Our engineers are aware of the issue and working on a solution.”

The timing was especially odd since Sony was running a bunch of PlayStation Stars promotions alongside its mid-year Play Days sale event. This meant certain collectibles and awards could only be earned by purchasing and playing certain games during the event. According to PlayStation Support, users would continue to accrue points and collectibles even while the program was down, though they couldn’t see any of it, let alone track what was still incomplete.

25 days later, the program is still broken. As users on the PlayStation Stars subreddit have been predicting, that puts it beyond the 23-day outage that PSN infamously suffered in 2011 following an unprecedented hack. During that period, PS3 players could not play games online, buy them digitally, or use any of the console’s social features. Once service was restored, Sony apologized by giving players free games and a month of PS Plus on the house.

PlayStation Stars wasn’t hacked, doesn’t cost money, and is used by far fewer people, so its outage hardly constitutes a scandal in the greater scheme of things. It’s just … strange, and Sony hasn’t yet clarified what exactly the problem is nor when the rewards program will be back up and running. The company did not respond to a request for comment.