Popular YouTube Rapper And Famous TikTok Wizard Get Into Viral Barking Match

YouTuber and rapper Darren Jason Watkins Jr, better known online as IShowSpeed or simply “Speed,” encountered Crawley, a viral TikTok wizard, and promptly fell to the ground and got into an extended barking match with him in a clip that is going viral online.

I’m guessing many of you right now just read that sentence above and have no idea what I’m talking about. So let me try to concisely give you some background before we hop into the viral event.

Who are IShowSpeed and Crawley the TikTok Wizard?

Speed is a famous YouTuber, streamer, and rapper primarily known for playing games like Fortnite and NBA 2K. He’s been creating content on YouTube since 2016, but started blowing up in 2021 as clips of him yelling at his teammates or the game he was playing became more and more popular. (Yes, it’s another streamer who became famous for shouting a lot.)

Anyway, fast forward to 2024 and he has over 25 million subscribers on YouTube and hundreds of thousands of followers on Twitch. He’s become one of the most popular content creators out there and is currently in Europe to watch the 2024 Euro Football Championship. And that’s how he ended up meeting TikTok’s popular wizard.

Crawley, which is the TikTok wizard’s name (please keep up), has been going viral on the video platform since late June. The videos are created by Russian TikTok user Crawley-Possessed and feature him dressed as a tiny gnome-like wizard who crawls around malls and other places while wearing a green robe. The videos have millions of views and led to people creating fan art inspired by the odd wizard. And that leads us to their barking match.

The crossover everyone has been waiting for (I guess…)

As reported by Dexerto on July 2, Speed encountered the TikTok wizard while visiting Poland. Now, I would assume that a young viral content creator like Speed is well aware of Crawley, but maybe not. Regardless, once he sees the tiny wizard he yells “What the fuck is that!” and then hops to the ground on all fours and begins barking at Crawley.

In response to this action, Crawley begins to make strange—I guess wizard noises—back at Speed and the two do this for an uncomfortable amount of time. At one point Speed grabs the wizard by the shoulders, stands up, and begins barking loudly in Crawley’s face as dozens and dozens of fans look on and cheer. When it’s all over, Crawley shouted back: “You are a knight!” and that’s that.

IShowSpeed was having a bark-off with TikTok’s wizard gnome in Poland pic.twitter.com/jZpj5Bg85n — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 2, 2024

The clip has gone viral online, with at least one upload of it racking up nearly 5 million views in less than a day. Reactions are all over the place, with some fans of Crawley upset that he was barked at while others, presumably fans of Speed, find it hilarious and are calling it the ultimate crossover of 2024.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here just trying to wrap my head around all of this and wondering if it’s time to shut off the internet for a few weeks and let us all calm down for a bit.