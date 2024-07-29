Robert Downey Jr. Returns To The MCU As Doctor Doom And Fans Don’t Know How To Feel

Robert Downey Jr. is coming back to the MCU. The actor who set the Marvel Cinematic Universe in motion back in 2008 with Iron Man appeared during Marvel’s big July 27 Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con to make the announcement. Even more shocking than his return is that it won’t be as Tony Stark— this time RDJ will be taking a turn as the villain, specifically as Victor Von Doom, and fans (myself included) feel a lot of different ways about the news.

Von Doom, better known as Doctor Doom, is an iconic Fantastic Four villain that many have been eager to see join the MCU. Hopes of Doom joining the cinematic universe grew with the announcement of a Fantastic Four movie back in 2019 (that we know now is titled Fantastic Four: First Steps). While we don’t know if RDJ will make his debut as Doom in that movie (though it wouldn’t be surprising), we do know that he’ll be in future movies, like the Avengers Doomsday, set to release in May 2026.it looks like RDJ’s Doom will be that flick’s main villain.

The return of RDJ and the long-awaited debut of one of Marvel’s greatest baddies is an incredibly exciting announcement and it’s garnered praise from some fans. Just listen to the crowd erupt in cheers when RDJ takes off the mask during the panel. For some, the wild casting may be just wild enough to work. Some believe that ever since RDJ left the MCU following 2019’s Avengers Endgame, the franchise has struggled to find an actor with as much star power who can draw audiences to theaters with their name alone. Bringing him back is a solid tactic to win back lapsed fans, and fresh off an Oscar win for Oppenheimer, we know RDJ can bring a powerhouse performance worthy of Doom — though his long tenure as Iron Man was already enough to prove that. Though the lack of RDJ isn’t the only reason the MCU may be struggling of late.

“New mask, same task.” Robert Downey Jr. surprises Hall H to announce his return to the MCU as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/j1SEjzse3p — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 28, 2024

Robert Downey Jr playing dr doom is a great move by marvel. The aura gonna be insane to watch pic.twitter.com/pmWKAxdfRV — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 28, 2024

The internet is trying to get me to hate Robert Downey Jr. as Doom and I just can’t do it. I like Doom. I like RDJ. I like shenanigans (which I think are at play here). Guess I just like fun. 🤷‍♂️ — Damon Huff (@DamonHuff4) July 29, 2024

Just saw the news of Robert Downey playing Doctor Doom. As someone who is bored to death of the MCU thats actually a really cool choice imo. I want to see how they write it but Downey is such an amazing actor and Doom is a SUPER bad ass character. Hopeful it will not suck. — DreamcastGuy (@DreamcastGuy) July 28, 2024

As with anything Marvel related, there are also a lot of people, including myself, who feel this casting choice makes no sense and speaks to how desperate Marvel is right now. After the Avengers defeated Thanos in Endgame, the franchise has been in desperate need of a new overarching villain to face off against, which was supposed to be Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. That plan went up in flames after Majors was arrested, and later convicted, on domestic violence charges, after which Disney fired him. And with middling responses to the recent film and television projects that have followed Avengers Endgame, Marvel is in urgent need of a big win. What better way to do that then bring back everyone’s favorite MCU star?

There are even more layers to why RDJ’s casting as Doom feels like a wasted opportunity. We already gave RDJ two decades of incredible films across the MCU. Iron Man was the heart of the Infinity Saga, which spanned from 2008 to 2019, and it sent him out on a perfect note. Bringing RDJ back feels like a move made solely out of desperation on the part of Marvel.

Some People trying to say the Robert Downey Doctor Doom casting is so Stupid it’s Brilliant and I just feel like this rn pic.twitter.com/plZ4L1z5pl — Tom (@DrawsTom) July 28, 2024

Marvel Announcing RDJ as Doctor Doom pic.twitter.com/xyggHidBuh — 🎥Serg📼 (@Xlad99) July 28, 2024

Am I happy Robert Downey Jr is back? YES

Can he play Doctor Doom well? YES

Was he the right choice? NO

I feel Marvel bringing back Robert shows that they are out of ideas and quite desperate.#DoctorDoom #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/dHe4SlK1IC — Bhoomish Banewal (@Bhoomishbanewal) July 28, 2024

I just don’t like this. Downey had one of the best send offs of any legacy character, and Doom is a god tier villain that marvel hasn’t even begun to touch upon This decision just seems to tarnish both of those things. https://t.co/plUHeDBawB — Andre Borges (@borges) July 28, 2024

doom is his own character. the most iconic villain to the fantastic four and to marvel at large. and they just used him as an excuse to give rdj another paycheck. https://t.co/WGzrHcl8ln — doctor victor von gloom ⛈️✨ (@foeyeahboi) July 28, 2024

Doom is one of the most beloved villains in Marvel’s repertoire and many believe he’s been reduced to a victim of stunt casting. There are so many actors out there who haven’t starred in the MCU that could have made an incredible impact on the franchise. Bringing in Doom as a last-minute replacement for Kang could potentially rob the character of a more thought out story arc like we saw with Thanos. Doom has never appeared in an MCU project and at the earliest he will first appear in 2025’s Fantastic Four. With Avengers Doomsday releasing in 2026 and Avengers Secret Wars (which will likely adapt the Doom-centric 2015 comic arc) releasing one year after that, it all feels rushed. Whether it’s the right or wrong decision, it puts the future of the MCU squarely back on RDJ’s shoulders. All this to say, a lot of people aren’t happy with the SDCC announcement. Though, as always, only time will tell how Marvel’s gamble will work out.

Robert Downey Jr. Robert Downey Jr.

as Iron Man: as Doctor Doom: pic.twitter.com/xrvXh4uG4v — kate bush’s husband (@airbagged) July 29, 2024

kiryu showing up in the story even though he was supposed to leave 4 times already pic.twitter.com/HcIuyOO5q7 — BEARDED KIRYU (@BeardedKiryu) July 28, 2024

Robert Downey Jr walking back into the MCU like https://t.co/vlrhf3QInP pic.twitter.com/i2sazHipPL — Isaiah D. Colbert (@ShinEyeZehUhh) July 28, 2024

Marvel: “We need the MCU Doctor Doom, but who could it be?” Robert Downey Jr: pic.twitter.com/hYE0XfJqyl — Bradley Osborn ✝️ (@the_Bradster007) July 28, 2024

Everyone has been so distracted by Robert Downey Jr. playing Dr. Doom that no one is talking about the MCU X-Men casting news: pic.twitter.com/8tVTteOFfd — Wednesday Pull (@WednesdayPull) July 28, 2024

Robert Downey Jr coming back to the MCU as Doctor Doom https://t.co/nbq8qFvkN4 pic.twitter.com/xpvRtltjNG — TheNCSmaster (@TheNCSmaster) July 28, 2024

Whether you like or hate the casting news one thing remains constant: jokes. Yes fans are taking the RDJ as Doom announcement to make as many memes as they can.

