ROG Ally X Australian Pricing & Pre-Orders Are Live, Here’s Where You Can Buy The Steam Deck Alternative

The ROG Ally X, ASUS’ (slightly) upgraded handheld PC, is dropping later this month – and if you’re keen to get your hands on the next iteration of this Steam Deck alternative, here’s where you can cop an Australian or New Zealand pre-order ahead of launch.

The ROG Ally X will only feature a handful of upgrades over the original, with expanded storage, increased RAM, and a new 80 Wh battery that might fix some of those short battery life woes users of the original have been experiencing (amongst some other tweaks and improvements). There are also amendments to the joysticks for improved ergonomics and “more precise control,” and two USB-C ports – perhaps one of our favourite new features as one thing sorely missing from the original ROG Ally.

Here’s what you need to know right now:

When is the ASUS ROG Ally X available in Australia?

If you’re in the market for a new handheld PC, and the ROG Ally X sounds up your alley, you’ll be able to cop one from July 22, 2024.

How much is the ASUS ROG Ally X in Australia?

The ROG Ally X will set you back $1,599 ($1,799 in NZ). That’s around $300 more than the original handheld, which goes for a clean $1,299 at most retailers currently – although we’ll probably see a whole heap of discounts once its cooler younger sibling is out in the wild.

Where can I preorder an ASUS ROG Ally X in Australia?

The official Australian stockists for the ROG Ally X are JB Hi-Fi and ASUS. The official New Zealand stockists are JB Hi-Fi NZ and PB Tech. Preorders are already live ahead of the handheld’s launch.

Preorder at JB here (Australia)

Preorder at JB here (NZ)

Preorder at PB Tech here (NZ)

Preoder at ASUS AU here

Full ROG Ally X Spec Sheet:

CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor

GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics

TDP: 9-30W

RAM: 24GB LPDDR5X-7500

Storage: 1TB M.2 2280 SSD

Display: 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080), 120Hz, 500 nits

Port Selection: 2x USB Type-C ports, 1x combo jack, 1x SD card reader slot

Dimensions: 280.2 x 114 x 36.9mm

Weight: 678g

Image: Reto Stöckl / NASA Goddard Space Flight Center / ASUS / Kotaku Australia