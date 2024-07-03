Here’s Where You Can Buy A Steam Deck In Australia And New Zealand

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The Steam Deck (sadly) is still not officially being sold by Valve in Australia and New Zealand, and there’s no indication of when exactly the handheld will be making its way to our shores for a full launch. However, that’s not stopped online (and brick-and-mortar) retailers from scoring stock through third-party importers to sell on to Aussie and NZ gamers keen to get their hands on it early.

If you’re gunning to buy a Steam Deck without having to travel overseas to score one, we’ve rounded up the stores selling the standard and OLED Steam Deck in Australia and New Zealand. We’ll keep this list updated as more sellers crop up.

What are your consumer rights when buying an import Steam Deck?

While we always recommend weighing up the risks of purchasing a grey import Steam Deck, there’s no denying that the sale of them on marketplace-style stores like Kogan has become pretty commonplace, and thanks to Australian consumer laws there is at least some level of protection for local buyers.

Our friends at Gizmodo Australia contacted the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) about the protections consumers are entitled to when buying these grey import Steam Decks.

According to an ACCC spokesperson:

“If there is a consumer guarantee problem with a grey import product, the seller is responsible for providing a solution to the consumer. The seller can’t refuse to help the consumer or tell them to contact the manufacturer or any local authorised sellers of the product.” “However, if the product comes with a manufacturer’s warranty, the warranty may not apply in Australia. Check the terms and conditions of the warranty to see whether grey imports are covered.”

This doesn’t mean that any warranties offered by sellers are easy to navigate, and there’s still the question of whether third-party import Steam Decks sold on our shores will come with the correct AU or NZ cables to charge them (it depends on the seller, based on buyer reviews), so we recommend checking out customer reviews and warranty conditions for any store not officially supplied by Valve (which appears to be the case for all Australian and NZ stores with Steam Deck stock).

Who is selling the cheapest Steam Deck in Australia?

If you want to cut to the chase, here are the cheapest prices available for the standard and OLED Steam Decks in Australia:

Where can you buy the Steam Deck in Australia?

Amazon Australia

Big W Market

Catch Of The Day

Dick Smith

eBay

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi (New Zealand only)

JW Computers

Kogan

MyDeal

MobileCiti

As time goes on without Valve officially jumping in on the Australian and NZ market, we’re bound to see even more Steam Decks crop up from importers and third-party suppliers.

Have you purchased a grey import Steam Deck? Let us know in the comments.

This piece has been updated since it was first published.

