Steam Summer Sale: The Discounted Aussie Games You Need To Buy And Try

PC gamers are spoilt for choice in the Steam Summer Sale, and in all honesty there’s an massive amount of discounted titles to choose from – but if you’re keen to dive into an Aussie game and save some dollarydoos, we’ve collated some of the best local games on sale now. The Steam Summer Sale lasts until 3am AEST Friday 12th July (10am PT on the 11th for those in the US), so you’ve still got plenty of time to nab a bargain on major AAA titles as well as smaller indie games.
Steam Summer Sale Aussie game deals
This list is non-exhaustive, but here’s some of our top picks from the great roster of Australian-made games available for a bargain during the Steam Summer Sale right now.
- Cult of the Lamb
- $21.57 (Save 40%)
- All DLC packs are also currently on sale for 25% off.
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- $31.46 (Save 30%)
- Wayward Strand
- $20.26 (Save 30%)
- Mars First Logistics
- $22.12 (Save 25%)
- Solium Infernum
- $35.10 (Save 40%)
- Jumplight Odyssey
- $21.97 (Save 50%)
- Vactics
- $13.00 (Save 20%)
- Bears in Space
- $23.96 (Save 20%)
- Knuckle Sandwich
- $22.12 (Save 25%)
- Broken Roads
- $40.76 (Save 20%)
- Heavenly Bodies
- $14.47 (Save 50%)
- The Forgotten City
- $12.77 (Save 65%)
- Unpacking
- $14.47 (Save 40%)
- The Artful Escape
- $11.98 (Save 60%)
- Untitled Goose Game
- $14.99 (50% off)
- Ring of Pain
- $8.68 (Save 70%)
- Hollow Knight
- $10.97 (Save 50%)
- Webbed
- $10.87 (Save 25%)
- Born Punk
- $5.79 (Save 80%)
- Frog Detective 1: The Haunted Island
- $4.12 (Save 45%)
- Frog Detective 2: The Case of the Invisible Wizard
- $4.12 (Save 45%)
- Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County
- $4.87 (Save 35%)
- Frog Detective 1 + 2 + 3 Bundle
- $11.80 (Save 48%)
- Paperbark
- $6.00 (Save 50%)
- Moving Out
- $8.98 (Save 75%)
- Armello
- $9.99 (Save 60%)
- Project Wingman
- $17.97 (Save 50%)
- Antichamber
- $6.23 (Save 75%)
- L.A. Noire
- $8.98 (Save 70%)
- Note: L.A. Noire was published by American company Rockstar Games, but was worked on by Team Bondi right here in Australia, so it gets a place on the list (and in my early teenage nightmares).
There are heaps more where that came from on the Steam Summer Sale webpage right now – maybe another title to add to your shame pile alongside the billions of dollars of other unplayed Steam games, perhaps?
What games are you copping from the sale? Are you going to try out any of these Aussie titles? Let us know in the comments.
