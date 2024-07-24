Surprise, Fallout Fans Are Basically Getting An Entirely New Game Tomorrow

If you’ve been waiting for the ambitious Fallout: London mod to release, then I have good news for you—it’s out tomorrow. The mod, which tells an entirely original story set across the pond, has been in development since 2019 and has been through plenty of ups and downs. Thankfully, the wait to see what the developers at Team FOLON have pulled off is almost over.

We knew that a release date for the massive Fallout 4 mod was on the horizon. Just last week, on July 18, Team FOLON announced in its official Discord that the game was greenlit by online storefront GOG and back in the hands of devs, with FOLON calling this the final stage. The team wanted to keep fan expectations in check, however, and made it clear that this wasn’t a release date.

Cut to earlier today (July 24) when a cryptic message from Fallout: London’s project manager, Dean Carter, hinted that the release date may come sooner than expected. The message tagged everyone in the Discord channel and linked to an original song from the game’s soundtrack titled “I Just Can’t Wait (For Tomorrow)” along with the comment, “Stay safe and remember. Mind the gap.” Yet again, this wasn’t an official announcement but fans quickly jumped to the conclusion that the mod would be dropping in the next day. Carter finally confirmed to Inverse that, yes, Fallout: London will be releasing tomorrow, “unless nuclear war happens.”

With Fallout: London finally set to release, this will bring an end to a five-year project. The mod really is effectively its own game; its new titular setting has been built from scratch by the devs at FOLON, and it has unique quests, voice-acted characters (including the talent of a former British Speaker of the House,) original music, and more. Just this year the fate of the mod was put into question when Bethesda suddenly dropped a next-gen update to Fallout 4 to coincide with the Amazon series. Team FOLON announced that the update would likely completely break Fallout: London, and so the team had to indefinitely delay the project, which was originally supposed to release on April 23. While we now have a Fallout: London release date, players will still need to revert their copy of Fallout 4 to a version prior to the next-gen update. Instructions for how to do that can be found here on the mod’s official website.

