The BioShock Movie Is Still In The Works, But Will Be ‘Much Smaller’ Than Originally Planned

It’s been a while since we got news of Netflix’s BioShock adaptation, but we finally have an update thanks to San Diego Comic-Con. During a panel at the convection, producer Roy Lee revealed that, yes the movie is still happening, but it won’t be exactly as it was originally intended due to recent budget cuts at Netflix.

As reported by Variety, Lee said during the Thursday panel that “the new regime has lowered the budgets.” He’s referring to Netflix’s film chief, Dan Lin, who replaced Scott Stuber this February, the latter of which was known for implementing a big spending strategy for Netflix’s original movies. “So we’re doing a much smaller version,” Lee said, adding that, “It’s going to be a more personal point of view, as opposed to a grander, big project.”

BioShock

BioShock, the 2007 video game set in a failed underwater utopia called Rapture, has had a troubled journey to live action. The current Netflix adaptation isn’t the first time a film version of the game has been in the works, with Gore Verbinski (A Cure for Wellness) originally attached to a project way back in 2009. Ultimately, budget issues and Verbinski’s insistence on an R-rating led to the project falling through. With new budget issues facing the Netflix adaptation attempt, I’m sure fans are feeling a bit worried.That might not be the only issue facing Netflix’s BioShock, as the schedule of director Francis Lawrence may also cause issues.

While Lawrence remains attached to the project, the director has an ever-growing list of other films on his plate. As discussed by VG247, Lawrence is currently shooting an adaptation of Stephen King’s The Long Walk, and will also helm the next Hunger Games prequel movie. Those are both closer on the horizon, but farther off projects like sequels to I Am Legend and Constantine could also mean BioShock may be in need of a new director before long.

With or without Lawrence, it seems that BioShock isn’t anywhere near shooting, let alone premiering in a theater near you, so fans will just have to wait and cross their fingers that even a smaller version of BioShock on the big screen will remain true to the game.

