This Shadow Of The Erdtree Talisman Is Perfect For Tank Builds

The Verdigris Discus is a Talisman found exclusively in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. If you’re the type who favors defense over offense, this Talisman may be just the answer for you. It increases your protection when you have a higher equip load. So pack on that armor and get to tanking!

Here’s what you need to know about the Verdigris Discus and where to find it.

Verdigris Discus stats and features

The Verdigris Discus has a weight of 4.5.

This Talisman raises your defense with a higher equip load. This means that you’ll gain more protection from physical attacks by wearing heavier armor. Push things over 70% and you’ll begin to have a slow, heavy roll but extremely high defense that can sometimes mean the difference between life and death. Experiment with different equip loads until you find what works for you.

Verdigris Discus item description

The Verdigris Discus’s item description reads:

“A discus made of verdigris, the corroded metal known for its heft. Raises defense with higher equipment load. Great weight makes for great strength. The strength to protect others.”

Where to find the Verdigirs Discus

To obtain the Verdigris Discus, head over to the Castle Lord’s Chamber Site of Grace in Castle Ensis. Go down the stairs and take the elevator down to the ramparts. Here, you’ll find an Imbued Sword Key.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

With the Imbued Sword Key acquired, fast travel to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace just outside Castle Ensis in Scadu Altus. If you haven’t beaten the dungeon yet, do so to come across this Site of Grace naturally.

Go directly west of the Site of Grace to a tower surrounded by water. Place the Imbued Sword Key into the pedestal here and pass through the teleporter.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

After passing through the teleporter, you’ll find yourself in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. There’s a pretty easy boss in the center of the area, so take him out while you’re here. Afterward, go behind the waterfall in this area to find the Verdigris Discus by a covered altar.