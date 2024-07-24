Where To Farm Holiday Scorched In Fallout 76

As you wander the wasteland of Appalachia, you may notice what looks like an oddly dressed ghoul stumbling down the cracked pavement toward you. It’s actually a Scorched, which isn’t anything special, but lately you might’ve seen them dressed in holiday attire. The bright red and white frock of a Scorched Wanderer stands out in the bleak post-apocalypse, and if you manage to beat your fellow survivors to the punch, you can actually farm Holiday Scorched in Fallout 76 for fantastic rewards. Why would you want to? Well, read on.

As part of the Holiday Scorched Event in Fallout 76, numerous points of interest around Appalachia now host Festive Scorched that you may wish to farm. If you do, you’ll receive a prize in the form of small Holiday Gifts, regular Holiday Gifts, and large Holiday Gifts. The bigger the gift box, the better the rewards within. Oh, and you can craft gifts, too. But more on that in a bit!

Here is where to farm Holiday Scorched until August 6, 2024, when the event ends!

Where to farm Holiday Scorched

First and foremost, to identify Holiday Scorched, look for bright colors, especially red and white jackets and dresses. When you’re near one of the festive enemies, they’ll jingle with holiday music. Honestly, they’re tough to miss.

But most importantly, you must farm the right locations, such as:

Morgantown Airport (Exterior)

Tyler County Fairgrounds

Bolton Greens

Helvetia

Wavy Willard’s Water Park

Camden Park

You’re likely to stumble upon Festive Scorched in any point of interest where normal Scorched usually spawn, but these six locations tend to have the most luck.

That said, they’re also the most highly frequented by the community. You may wind up traveling to Morgantown Airport, as I did this morning, only to find the entire camp clear of all enemies. Then, the same thing happened at Bolton Greens. People want to participate in this event, seemingly more so than usual, so expect company.

Alternatively, if you subscribe to Fallout 1st, you can enter a Private World. It’s the best way to farm Holiday Scorched without competing with an entire server of interested players.

How to craft Holiday Gifts yourself

As mentioned earlier, instead of farming Holiday Scorched, you can craft Holiday Gifts yourself. First, you must purchase Gift Wrap from train station vendors or Grahm. They’ll sell you:

Low-Quality Gift Wrap

Medium Quality Gift Wrap

High-Quality Gift Wrap

These items prove rather expensive, though. For instance, the High-Quality Gift Wrap may cost upwards of 2,000 caps or more, and the potential rewards vary significantly.

Once you have Gift Wrap, visit the Tinker’s Workbench at your C.A.M.P. to craft a Holiday Gift. You will need to spend resources, along with the Gift Wrap, so prep your stockpile of materials beforehand!

Plans you can score from Holiday Gifts

While regular rewards are fine, like the occasional piece of apparel or a handful of grenades, we all want plans for better gear, right? You can score numerous fantastic plans from the Holiday Gifts, including:

Plan: .44 Blue Camo Paint

Plan: Barbed Wire Fences

Plan: Behemoth Plushie

Plan: Blue Camo Power Armor Paints

Plan: Brahmin Plushie

Plan: Condemned Notification Sign

Plan: Deer Skull

Plan: Molerat Wind Chime

Plan: Mounted Deathclaw Head

Plan: Mounted Feral Ghoul Head

Plan: Mounted Frog

Plan: Mounted Glowing One Head

Plan: Mounted Gorilla Head

Plan: Mounted Honey Beast

Plan: Mounted Mega Sloth

Plan: Mounted Mirelurk Claw

Plan: Mounted Mirelurk Hunter Head

Plan: Mounted Mirelurk King Head

Plan: Mounted Mothman

Plan: Mounted Mutant Hound Head

Plan: Mounted Radscorpion

Plan: Mounted Radtoad

Plan: Mounted Scorchbeast

Plan: Mounted Snallygaster

Plan: Musket Stack Monument

Plan: Nuka Girl Area Rug

Plan: Princess Castle Pink Sleeping Bag

Plan: Red Rocket Gas Pump Wall Lamp

Plan: Red Rocket Gas Station Lamp

Plan: Red Rocket Ceiling Light

Plan: Santa Crash

Plan: Sitting Gorilla

Plan: Standing Gorilla

Plan: Tattered Curtains

Plan: Vault 51 Jumpsuit

Plan: Vintage Water Cooler

Plan: Wall Mounted Fan

Plan: Winter Icicle Lights

Considering the rarity of many crafting plans, it makes plenty of sense why everyone is farming the Holiday Scorched Event in Fallout 76. You have until August 6, 2024 to score as many Holiday Gifts as possible, so delve into Appalachia and start slaying!

