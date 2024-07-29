Wield Magic While Cutting Down Your Enemies With This Shadow Of The Erdtree Sword

The Carian Sorcery Sword is a Thrusting Sword found only in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. This unique weapon functions as both a sword and a catalyst for using sorceries. However, due to its lack of scaling, its sorceries won’t deal nearly the same damage as a dedicated staff. Even so, it can be a fun option for those who wish to only occasionally use sorceries in niche situations. Perfect for those looking to live their best spellsword lives.

Here’s what you need to know about the Carian Sorcery Sword and where to find it.

Carian Sorcery Sword stats and features

The Carian Sorcery Sword has a weight of 2.5 and requires the following stats to wield:

STR: 10

DEX: 19

INT: 16

The weapon comes equipped with Ash of War: Impaling Thrust. This Ash of War allows you to build power before unleashing a thrusting attack that can pierce an enemy’s guard, making it an excellent choice for dealing with enemies who like to turtle behind shields.

The Carian Sorcery Sword can be upgraded to +25 with standard Smithing Stones.

Carian Sorcery Sword item description

The Carian Sorcery Sword’s item description reads:

“One of the Carian royal family’s glintstone swords. A smaller piercing sword with a slender blade. Formerly used by the Carian knights of old before the full refinement of their sorcerous combat techniques, this armament functions as a catalyst for glintstone sorcery when executing strong attacks.”

Where to find the Carian Sorcery Sword

You can find the Carian Sorcery Sword by dropping into a previously unreachable point of Castle Ensis by way of Scadu Altus. To begin the journey to the sword, start at the Highroad Cross Site of Grace and head immediately west to a body of water.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

Once you’ve reached the water, head back down toward Castle Ensis until you reach a waterfall at the cliff’s end. Just to right of this is a rampart you can leap down onto to reach a hidden part of Castle Ensis.

Screenshot: FromSoftware / Kotaku

The only thing to find here is a chest containing the Carian Sorcery Sword, so feel free to leave after you’ve got what you came here for.

.