You Can Now Play Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree With Five Friends

A popular Elden Ring multiplayer mod that allows for cooperative play now works with the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion.

Seamless Co-Op, one of the most popular mods for the PC version of Elden Ring, adds the ability to explore The Lands Between with a party of up to six human players. A new update for the mod expands its multiplayer functionality to cover both the Elden Ring base game and its new expansion. It isn’t completely stable yet, of course, but it does work.

The reason that Seamless Co-Op was implemented in the first place had to do with constraints imposed by the existing Elden Ring multiplayer mode. You can summon a friend or a stranger for help, but they will be kicked if you die or defeat a boss. Seamless Co-Op addresses this by bypassing Easy Anti-Cheat entirely, running on its own .exe and on its own saves and servers.

Because of the many changes Shadow of the Erdtree makes to the base Elden Ring client, the multiplayer mod makers have rewritten Seamless Co-Op entirely. As such, players are cautioned to expect bugs while the mod goes through a new period of beta testing. This, of course, should expected. It’s a not-for-profit fan project, not an official product. You’ll encounter problems, and that’s fine.

“The DLC has added many new mechanics, interesting edge cases and underlying code changes⁠—some of which would seem mundane to the player⁠—but have required new solutions for them to work correctly,” Seamless discord mod Dalvik explained to PC Gamer. “Fortunately, the Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes are very much localized and do not require any special synchronization.”

If you’d like to give the mod a go, you can find it over at the Elden Ring Nexus Mods page.

Image: From Software, Kotaku Australia