10 New Looks At Metal Gear Solid 3’s Very Pretty Remake

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might not have a release date yet, but Konami has released some new screenshots of the upcoming remake and the game looks awesome.

MGS3’s remake was first announced back in May 2023. Since then we’ve seen some gameplay, some trailers, and some screenshots of the impressive-looking remake of the 2004 entry in the stealth action series. That game was initially released on PS2 and while I think it still looks great today thanks to some really smart art and style choices, there’s no denying that this remake looks more “realistic.”

On August 26, Sony and Konami released 10 new screenshots for the upcoming remake via the PlayStation Blog. These new looks at the game come alongside a slew of previews from folks who got a chance to play the first 90 minutes of MGS Delta Snake Eater. According to those previews, the game is basically the PS2 classic, but with a fresh coat of Unreal Engine paint. And that sounds pretty good to me!

In the new screenshots released by Konami on Monday, we can see all the detail that is being packed into the remake. Sure, you can argue that the PS2 original still holds up, I think it does, but it’s impressive to see such photorealistic depictions of MGS 3 locations, characters, and moments. I don’t think the upcoming remake will replace the original MGS3 at all, but as a new spin on the classic stealth action game, it sounds exciting.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is set to arrive sometime this year for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Snake is still hiding bodies like its the ‘90s

Screenshot: Konami

Yes, MGS Delta: Snake Eater is still cool

Screenshot: Konami

Not since Half-Life 2 has barrel pushing looking so good

Screenshot: Konami

It’s still an MGS game, so expect weird stuff

Screenshot: Konami

First-person aiming features detailed animations

Screenshot: Konami

Foilage and trees look better than in the PS2 version

Screenshot: Konami

In-game menus are sleeker and look easier to use

Screenshot: Konami

Look at those high-res bricks!

Screenshot: Konami

Snake gets filthy in MGS Delta: Snake Eater

Screenshot: Konami

The new codec screen looks like the old one

Screenshot: Konami