11 Movies And TV Shows To Nerd Out With This September

Following the box office flops that were Borderlands and The Crow, as well as The Acolyte’s upsetting cancelation, moviegoers and binge-watchers are craving something fresh and unique. They want quirky characters, likable protagonists, heart-wrenching romances, and thrilling storylines. Thankfully, September offers a bit of everything.

From Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Megalopolis to Agatha All Along and The Penguin, we’ve got a strong month ahead of us with some big and small screen stories to nerd out over. Read on to see which movies and TV shows you should be watching this September.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (September 6)

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice | Official Trailer 2

Michael Keaton returns to the iconic role of Beetlejuice in a sequel many didn’t believe would or could happen so long after the first film’s release. On September 6, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice graces screens worldwide, with Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Monica Belluci, and Willem Dafoe starring alongside Keaton in a bonkers combination of comedy and horror. The sequel takes place 36 years after Beetlejuice, with the Deetz family once more turning to Winter River and reopening the Afterlife, releasing Beetlejuice upon the world.

Speak No Evil (September 13)

Speak No Evil | Official Trailer 2

In his most recent roles, James McAvoy has cemented himself as a fantastic and eerie antagonist with a penchant for psychotic mayhem at the drop of a hat. In Speak No Evil, which hits theaters on September 13, McAvoy, starring as “Paddy” alongside Mackenzie Davis’ “Louise” and Scoot McNairy’s “Ben,” heads to the countryside for an idyllic vacation that turns sour. The psychological horror movie promises plenty of twists and turns as the perfect vacation spot becomes a nightmare for everyone involved.

Subservience (September 13)

Subservience Official Trailer (2024)

With a plot line that’s become more prevalent in recent years, Subservience tells the story of an AI that becomes self-aware and extremely deadly to the humans around her. On September 13, Megan Fox, starring opposite Michele Morrone, stars as a rogue AI designed to make family life easier but inevitably forces everyone within her reach into a frantic, adrenaline-pumping race for survival.

Agatha All Along (September 18)

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+

From the team behind WandaVision, Marvel Television returns with another series about a spell-casting witch wielding unimaginable powers in the form of Agatha All Along. Kathryn Hahn, known for WandaVision, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Bad Moms, stars alongside Aubrey Plaza and Paul Adelstein on a fantastic journey full of supernatural action, adventure, and appropriate touches of comedy. Agatha All Along tells the story of a powerful woman who gains her freedom and embarks on a journey to reclaim her abilities on the Witches’ Road, and you can watch it all unfold on September 18.

The Penguin (September 19)

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max

Starring Colin Farrell in the titular role, The Penguin follows the iconic villain from DC Comics’ Batman franchise. Premiering September 19, the limited series follows The Penguin’s rise to power as he attempts to take control of Gotham City from its underbelly. The series features eight episodes, with the finale concluding the tale on November 10. The saga continues Penguin’s storyline from The Batman (2022), giving fans greater insight into the villain’s rise.

Transformers One (September 20)

TRANSFORMERS ONE | Official Trailer 2 (2024 Movie) – Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry

Transformers One returns to the franchise’s roots as an animated film based on the toy line instead of the live-action series many associate it with. On September 20, Transformers One, starring Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, and others hits theaters across the U.S. The animated film follows Optimus Prime and Megatron in a first-of-its-kind origin story set on Cybertron, depicting how the two became archenemies.

The Substance (September 20)

The Substance – Official Trailer

It’s an excellent month for those who enjoy horror, with The Substance covering the body horror sub-genre on September 20. Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid star in this upcoming flick that premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. At the core of its premise, once injected, a miracle drug creates a better version of the user. The results turn horrific as the two versions fight over control, tearing apart the one body they share.

Megalopolis (September 27)

Megalopolis – Teaser Trailer

Francis Ford Coppola, the iconic director known for such films as The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, gathers an ensemble cast in Megalopolis—an epic science-fiction drama starring Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Laurence Fishburne, and many other high-profile stars. Releasing theatrically on September 27, Megalopolis tells the story of New Rome, where an architect can control time and rebuild the city into a utopia following a disaster of immense proportions.

The Wild Robot (September 27)

THE WILD ROBOT | Official Trailer

The Wild Robot, the month’s second high-profile animated film following Transformers One, releases in theaters on September 27. Starring Lupita Nyong’o (A Quiet Place: Day One) and Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), the film follows along the book series of the same name and features a robot named “Roz,” who is shipwrecked on an island and must learn to survive by building relationships with the animals living there. DreamWorks may have a winner on its hands that both children and adult fans of animation will love.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon –The Book Of Carol (September 29)



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book Of Carol | Official Trailer | Feat. Norman Reedus

When it launched in 2010, The Walking Dead became a cultural phenomenon. Over a decade later, the television series has branched into numerous spinoffs focusing on specific characters. Perhaps the most iconic of these characters is none other than Daryl Dixon, the gruff zombie-slayer played by Norman Reedus since day one. The spinoff in question, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which returns for its second season on September 29, is dubbed The Book of Carol but follows the titular character in France as he struggles to comprehend how he wound up in Europe and how he can return home.