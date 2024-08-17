17 Cool Indie Games That Didn’t Pay $100K For A Gamescom Trailer

Gamescom is the biggest video game convention in the world and getting your video game trailer in the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase is expensive, so a bunch of indie games are sharing beautiful GIFs or short videos of their games online for free instead. Here are 17 that look incredible and deserve your attention.

In 2022, a 30-second spot during host Geoff Keighley’s livestream cost roughly $US94,000. In 2024, it’s closer to $US127,000, based on sponsorship rates viewed by Kotaku. That’s a lot less then Summer Game Fest, which this year charged $US250,000 for a one-minute trailer during the live show, though in both events Keighley preserves space for curated picks that get promoted for free. Still, even the standard Gamescom price is way more than most developers can afford to get their game out into the ether and breaking through the rest of the Gamescom trailer blitz.

We are at Gamescom but we are broke as hell, so here’s the steam trailer for our roguelike soccer instead#indiedev #gamescom2024 https://t.co/aSAOJa51pg pic.twitter.com/HJiWFacvMk — Wild Rumble ⚽🔜 @GAMESCOM (@PlayWildRumble) August 22, 2024

Gamescom trailer is more than 100k dollars so here’s a clip of my indie game https://t.co/TAYRMbiMLO pic.twitter.com/0VZvnkTLXM — Mark 📼 Wishlist AXYZ today! (@lithiumproject) August 22, 2024

While Gamescom Opening Night Live had two hours of announcements, updates, and other glimpses of upcoming games, in addition to the ongoing torrent of other news coming out of the weeklong fan expo, a bunch of indie devs have been trying to get eyeballs on their work simply by tweeting it out with the now viral refrain, “Gamescom trailer is more than 100k dollars, so here is a GIF.”

Mullet Madjack maker HAMMER95, whose excellent boomer shooter came out back in May, kicked things off during the Gamescom livestream on Tuesday, but it wasn’t long before tons of other devs joined in with eye-watering GIFs teasing their upcoming projects. Some are games we’ve already heard of and have been featured in past roundups like the 2024 Day of the Devs showcases, while others were neat stuff I’d never even heard of before that will now definitely be on my radar for the rest of the year and heading into 2025. You can click through the above slideshow to see them all.

ABYSS X ZERO

Developer: Studio Pixel Punk

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

MIGHTREYA

Gamescom trailer is more than 100k dollars, so here is a video. #gamescom2024 #MIGHTREYA pic.twitter.com/V40DzphOhC — Wazen K | Wishlist MIGHTREYA on Steam (@WZN__K) August 22, 2024

Developer: Wazen

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

RetroSpace

Developer: The Wild Gentlemen

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

Keylocker

Developer: Moonana

Release Date: September 18, 2024

Steam Wishlist

Tiny Tires

Developer: Jon Kristinsson

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

BioCrisis : Return 2 the Lab

Developer: Jim

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

UNYIELDER

Developer: Trueworld Games

Release Date: 2025

Steam Wishlist

PSYCHOFINGER

Developer: Egor Martynov & Masha Mart

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

Bits & Bops

Developer: Tempo Lab Games

Release Date: Early 2025

Steam Wishlist

13Z

Developer: Mixed Realms

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

Gurei

Developer: Lobo Sagaz studio

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

Sushi Ben

Developer: Big Brane Studios

Release Date: 2024

Steam Wishlist

Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

Developer: Polygon Treehouse

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

Telegraphist 1920: Beats of War

Developer: Cubepotato Games

Release Date: 2025

Steam Wishlist

Elsie

Developer: Knight Shift Games

Release Date: September 10, 2024

Steam Wishlist

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog



Developer: Space Colony Studios

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist

Samurai Unicorn

Developer: Its Got Stealth

Release Date: TBD

Steam Wishlist