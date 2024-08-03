3 Great PS5 Co-Op Games You Can Get Cheap On The Summer Sale

PlayStation’s Summer Sale is nearly over. Sony is slashing prices across various games, DLCs, and even some in-game currency. Odds are if you’ve had a game you’ve been eyeing for a while, it might be fairly cheap at the moment. If you’re looking for a fun cooperative game to play with a friend, a lover, or a family member, there are a few cheap, quick games for you two to finish in a night or two on your PS5 through PS4 backwards compatibility. Here are a few co-op games on sale to play on your couch with your player 2.

A Way Out

Electronic Arts

While cooperative marriage counseling platformer It Takes Two was the game that got developer Hazelight the most recognition when it won Game of the Year at the 2021 Game Awards, before that, the team released A Way Out. This cooperative action game has to be played with a friend, and you only have to buy it once if you’re playing online, as you can join a friend’s session without owning a copy of the game. It stars two criminals who break out of prison, and the roller coaster ride of cooperative antics doesn’t end there. A Way Out is the kind of co-op game that requires you to communicate, coordinate, and move in a synchronized fashion. Whether it’s climbing back to back through a small space, or one person moving around the world while another talks to an NPC, or playing a game of Connect Four, A Way Out is all about two players working like two arms on one unit, and it makes for a really compelling, sometimes meaningfully frustrating experience to play with a friend. It’s currently $US5.99 as part of the Summer Sale.

Unravel Two

Electronic Arts

I loved the original Unravel when it launched in 2016, and the sequel takes all the original yarn-based metaphors about the threads that connect people and makes them literal by tethering two yarn-based heroes together. Unravel Two can be played alone, but the gimmick the puzzle-platformer utilizes this time around is that it adds a second “Yarny” character to the mix and ties both heroes together. This means you’ll be navigating gorgeous, sidescrolling environments while also dragging each other across the screen. Sometimes it doesn’t quite feel like it’s made for two people, as it can be completed by swapping back and forth between your two Yarnies, but there’s something special about finishing it alongside a friend, sitting together on the couch for local co-op. Unravel Two is running for $US4.99 during the remainder of the Summer Sale.

Just Shapes & Beats

Nintendo of America

Berzerk Studio’s Just Shapes & Beats is still a staple at plenty of gaming conventions years after it launched in 2018 because it’s such an easy pick-up-and-play experience to dive into with friends. The bullet hell/rhythm game hybrid has you and your friends control small shapes plopped into a visualization of some banger EDM tracks, all while trying to avoid the chaotic obstacles that spawn to the rhythm and melody of the music. I’ve picked up Just Shapes & Beats with friends and colleagues at many a PAX and PlayStation Experience, and I imagine it’s just as much of a hectic hoot with a friend or two on the couch. It’s available for $US13.99 as part of the Summer Sale.

If you’d rather not play games with others, the Summer Sale has a lot more to offer before it ends on August 15. Can I interest you in rightful Game of the Year 2023 Baldur’s Gate 3 for 20 percent off?