$30 Will Get You More Than 30 Games In This Incredible Capcom Bundle

It’s been wonderful watching Capcom flourish over the past several years. Following a bit of a downturn in the early ‘10s with games like the floundering Lost Planet series and DMC: Devil May Cry, as well as the criminally overlooked Asura’s Wrath, things were looking a little dire for the legacy publisher, which was responsible for titles such as the esteemed Resident Evil franchise, Monster Hunter, and more. Nowadays, they’re in a remarkable spot and have a huge catalog of wildly diverse games, and you can now pick up more than 30 of these titles for a very good price.

Humble Bundle, which regularly packages PC games together in these uniquely affordable collections, is hosting an incredible Capcom deal right now. The bundle has four tiers ($US5, $US10, $US20, and $US30) and at the highest, it’ll currently net you more than 30 games from across the company’s incredibly diverse portfolio.

Leading the charge is most of the Dead Rising games. The cheapest bundle will get you both Dead Rising 2 and Dead Rising 2: Off The Record for $US5. It’ll also net you Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which comes with the original game and its expansion. I’d probably say that you can pass on Dragon’s Dogma simply due to the fact that the sequel came out earlier this year and seems to reimagine the cult classic for a modern audience, but it certainly doesn’t hurt to have the first title in its completion for five measly bucks.

For $US10 bucks, you get all of the aforementioned games as well as Dead Rising 3: Apocalypse Edition, Street Fighter V – Champion Edition, and the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. Dead Rising 3 was one of the premiere games on the Xbox One, and utilized the next-gen hardware of the time to render more zombies than had previously been possible. It also controversially abandoned the time limits that provided the framework for the first few games in the series, but tacked it on to a higher difficulty mode for people who favored the classic approach.

The latter two games, Street Fighter V – Champion Edition and the 30th Anniversary Collection, are actually 13 games in total. The former is the second-most recent installment in the franchise and boasts the entirety of the game’s roster that was added to the base game through DLC. The latter collection has some of the most legendary titles in the series, including the original Street Fighter, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.

That’s already 17 games and there’s still two more tiers of the bundle to go. For $US20 dollars, you get everything that’s already been mentioned and Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package, the Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, and the Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney Trilogy. The first of those games brings back the protagonist of the original Dead Rising, which is also getting a remaster soon, making this the perfect time to jump into the rest of the series. The beat ‘em up bundle includes Final Fight as well as slew of more obscure titles, including two games that were never released on consoles.

The real big ticket of the bundle is the inclusion of the Phoenix Wright collection, which packages the first three games that were originally released on the Game Boy Advance. Anecdotally, these are some of the most compelling visual novels around and it’d be foolish to leave it on the table when you can get it and so many other games at such an affordable price.

Finally, the $US30 deal gets you everything I’ve already outlined as well as the Capcom Fighting Collection, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. The former collection boasts another whopping 10 classic fighting games like Darkstalkers, and the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles bundles two widely beloved spinoff games in the franchise that center Phoenix Wright’s descendant.

However, the real clincher here is Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, which is one of the most inventive and clever puzzle games I’ve ever played. An adventure game where you have to solve your own murder, Ghost Trick tasks you with possessing inanimate objects, saving the lives of countless folks over the course of a night, and meeting the dog Missile. Developed by the same person behind the Ace Attorney games, Ghost Trick failed to meet expectations when it first launched on the DS, but countless ports to smartphones and eventually PCs and modern consoles have helped it grow a following in the decade and a half since. Do yourself a favor and pick up Ghost Trick no matter what.

Listen, it’s hot outside. Like too hot, Stay indoors, throw some hands with your friends in any number of fighting games included in this bundle, and then tune out the noise of the world with the sound of ripping through hundreds, if not thousands of zombies. Solve your own murder, or solve someone else’s murder! This bundle provides an overwhelming abundance of unique experiences, and it can all be yours for the cost of takeout on these overpriced food delivery apps. You know in your heart of hearts what must be done.